Podolski set to join Antalyaspor from Vissel Kobe

The 34-year-old, who left Japanese J-League club Vissel Kobe at the end of his contract, will sign an 18-month deal with the side from Antalya

Former strike Lukas Podolski has agreed a deal in principle to join Turkish Super Lig side Antalyaspor.

The 34-year-old, who left Japanese J-League club Vissel Kobe at the end of his contract, will sign an 18-month deal with the side from Antalya.

The deal is expected to be completed on Sunday with a formal unveiling held in on Monday.

Podolski spent two years playing in the Super Lig with between 2015-17 before leaving for .

Before that, he spent two-and-a-half years at Arsenal, where he was a member of the Gunners 2014 winning team. The last six months of his Arsenal contract were spent on loan at Milan.

✈️🦂

His time in North London coincided with the most significant moment of his career, when he played a small part in ’s successful 2014 World Cup campaign in .

He was best known at Arsenal for his finishing ability, with his powerful shots having been recorded at speeds of 160km/h.

“He's certainly one of the best finishers I've ever seen,” said his manager Arsene Wenger in 2012. “If there's one you want to see in front of the goal in a shooting position, it's him."

Rumours had circulated throughout the Germany international’s time in Japan that he would eventually look to make a return to Europe.

In 2019, it had been thought that he would make a comeback at former club Koln.

"Why not? I still dare to play in the ," Podolski said. "I'm healthy and I feel completely fit and I want to play for a few more years."

He had also spent time with , making 106 appearances for the German giants.

Article continues below

He joins an Antalyaspor side that are 16th in the Turkish Super Lig and in a fight to stave off relegation from the top flight.

The club last won the title in 1986 and are currently a point adrift of safety.

They have been in the top division since being promoted as champions in 2015, and last season finished comfortably in mid-table.