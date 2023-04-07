Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart has urged Lionel Messi to head home to Barcelona after being whistled by PSG supporters.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's future remains uncertain as he heads into the final few months of his current deal at PSG. The World Cup winner was whistled by PSG fans ahead of the team's defeat to Lyon last time out and has been told to come back to Barcelona by Gaspart, the man who was president of the club when he was signed all the way back in 2000.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If he decides based on economic reasons, he will surely have better offers, but if he does it with his heart, there is no place in the world that wants him as much as Barcelona," he said, as reported by Marca.

Gaspart also noted how a packed Camp Nou had chanted Messi's name during El Clasico, a sharp contrast to the treatment he's received from PSG fans.

"It's another demonstration of the people. In Paris, they whistle him. Here, we love him," he said. "The idea is that he can end his career here and stay at the club for life."This has nothing to do with money. The club is not in its best moment, but now he has many options."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have already confirmed they have been in touch with Messi over a possible return, although it's unclear if the Catalans will be able to complete a deal. The club are currently talking to sponsors to determine if they can finance the return of the 35-year-old.

WHAT NEXT? Messi and PSG will return to action on Saturday in Ligue 1 at Nice.