'Anything can happen' - Osimhen opens door to Arsenal transfer as Gunners search for new lead striker

The north Londoners are in need of at least one new striker and the Nigerian sits high up on their wishlist

Napoli's Victor Osimhen has left the door open for a move to Arsenal, with the striker admitting that “anything can happen” during the summer transfer window.

Improving their options at the head of the attack is at the top of the Gunners' to-do list, with Alexandre Lacazette's move to Lyon on a free transfer adding to the loss of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona and Eddie Nketiah yet to pen a new deal at the Emirates.

Osimhen is one of Mikel Arteta's top targets ahead of the 2022-23 season - and the player himself is aware of the reports linking him to the Emirates.

What did Osimhen say about the Arsenal links?

Speaking to the press while on international duty with the Super Eagles, the 23-year-old said: “I don't know my future, I know anything can happen, but now I just want to go on vacation with my family, clear my head and recharge my batteries. Then we'll take care of the rest.

“I know there are many rumours that they would like me in Spain or in England, but I don't think it's the right time to talk about it now that I'm with the national team.”

What does GOAL know about Arsenal's interest?

As GOAL previously reported, Osimhen's agent is understood to have flown to London mid-May to discuss a potential transfer with Arsenal's technical director Edu.

The Gunners are, however, aware that a deal will not be cheap, with Osimhen having three years left on his contract and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis – a known tough negotiator – having paid £68 million ($85m) to sign the attacker from Lille.

Additionally, Napoli have qualified for the Champions League next season while Arsenal have not, a fact that could potentially affect Osimhen's decision in the long run.

Are Arsenal looking at other strikers?

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is another player who is being chased by the Gunners, with Arteta knowing the Brazilian well from his time as Pep Guardiola's assistant at the Emirates.

Jesus, who has only one year left on his City contract, is an admirer of Arsenal's long-term rebuild project, despite their lack of top-tier European football next season.

Talks have taken place between Arsenal and the player's representatives, but no official offer has yet been tabled.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin is another player Arteta's side are interested in, while tabs are also being kept on Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

