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Hussein Hamdy

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One condition remains: Robertson is set to join an English giant

A. Robertson
Liverpool
Tottenham
Premier League
Scotland
England

Liverpool have lost their star player on a free transfer.

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson will join another English club on a free transfer this summer.

Liverpool confirmed on Thursday evening that the 32-year-old Robertson will depart when his contract expires at the end of the season, ending a nine-year Anfield career packed with silverware.

Tottenham had tried to sign the Scotland international as early as January, only for Liverpool to block a mid-season exit.

British outlet The Athletic reports that, should Spurs avoid relegation, a deal to bring the left-back to north London on a free transfer is all but agreed.

No final agreement has been reached yet, as the left-back remains fully focused on Liverpool, and several other European clubs are monitoring the situation.

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Premier League
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Tottenham crest
Tottenham
TOT

Tottenham’s activity in the January window and the strength of their proposal have put them in pole position, provided they stay up.

Spurs currently sit 17th in the Premier League, one point above the relegation zone, with seven matches remaining.

Read also: Following in Mohamed Salah’s footsteps… Liverpool set to lose their second star this summer

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