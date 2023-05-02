'We will be forced not to broadcast the Women's World Cup' - FIFA president Gianni Infantino threatens blackout

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has threatened a blackout of the 2023 Women's World Cup in parts of Europe if offers from broadcasters are not "fair".

FIFA selling Women's World Cup rights separately this year

Infantino says some offers are not 'fair'

Threatens not to broadcast in those countries

WHAT HAPPENED? FIFA is selling the rights for the women's and men's tournaments separately for the first time this year and Infantino has said that offers from the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany and France were "disappointing" and a "slap in the face" of the players.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The offers from broadcasters, mainly in the 'big five' European countries, are still very disappointing," Infantino said.

"Whereas broadcasters pay $100-200 million (£80-160m) for the men’s FIFA World Cup, they offer only $1-10 million (£800,000-8m) for the FIFA Women's World Cup," Infantino said. "This is a slap in the face of all the great FIFA Women's World Cup players and indeed of all women worldwide.

"It is our moral and legal obligation not to undersell the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Therefore, should the offers continue not to be fair, we will be forced not to broadcast the FIFA Women’s World Cup into the 'big five' European countries."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the women's game has grown a lot in recent years, there are still a lot of steps to be taken in its development - which will in turn increase the value of its rights. Given that the tournament will be played in Australia and New Zealand and therefore will not be at prime-time for European nations either, there are a lot of different factors to be taken into account when it comes to this situation.

WHAT NEXT? With less than three months until the Women's World Cup begins, FIFA and broadcasters will continue to negotiate. For the UK, the Guardian has reported that a television deal "is not a million miles away" and that Infantino's comments are directed more at the rest of the 'big five'.