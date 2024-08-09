How to watch today's North Melbourne vs West Coast Eagles AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's North Melbourne versus West Coast Eagles AFL game - team news, stream, TV channel, and start time.

Two teams at the lower end of the ladder, both coming off victories last weekend, will be looking to secure back-to-back wins to end the season on a high note.

The North Melbourne Kangaroos celebrated their second win in five matches by outworking the struggling Richmond Tigers, clinching a 13-point victory that has given them a four-point cushion from the dreaded wooden spoon.

Similarly, West Coast managed to grab the four points with a gritty 10-point win over Gold Coast, staging a remarkable second-half comeback that further deepened the Suns' struggles with their winless away record. The Eagles outscored Damien Hardwick’s team 59-32 in that second half, showcasing the improvement and game management skills of their younger players.

However, they faced disappointment against North Melbourne in Round 13, despite having home-ground advantage. The Eagles nearly pulled off a stunning 33-point comeback, but Jy Simpkin's late set shot helped stabilize the situation for North.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Melbourne vs West Coast Eagles in the AFL, plus plenty more.

North Melbourne vs West Coast Eagles date and start time

Date Saturday, August 10, 2024 Start time 1:45 pm AEST/ 1:15 pm ACST/ 11:45 pm AWST Venue Blundstone Arena Location Bellerive, Australia

How to watch North Melbourne vs West Coast Eagles on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the North Melbourne vs West Coast Eagles AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is North Melbourne vs West Coast Eagles game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

North Melbourne vs West Coast Eagles team news & lineups

North Melbourne's Griffin Logue will have surgery on his wrist and will miss the remainder of the season.

Dylan Stephens is scheduled to miss this week after being substituted off last weekend with an ankle issue. George Warlaw will also miss this week due to concussion protocol.

As for West Coast Eagles, Tom Barrass is set to clear concussion protocols and be available this weekend for the Eagles, albeit not as a starter, while Harry Edwards will miss this week after taking a head clash against the Gold Coast.

North Melbourne vs West Coast Eagles

Position North Melbourne West Coast Eagles FB Aidan Corr, Charlie Comben, Toby Pink Tom Cole, Jeremy McGovern, Alex Witherden HB Jackson Archer, Harry Sheezel, Luke McDonald Liam Duggan, Reuben Ginbey, Brady Hough C Bailey Scott, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Colby McKercher Zane Trew, Elliot Yeo, Harvey Johnston HF Darcy Tucker, Brynn Teak, Eddie Ford Jamie Cripps, Jack Darling, Ryan Maric FF Paul Curtis, Nick Larkey, Cameron Zurhaar Jake Waterman, Oscar Allen, Liam Ryan FOL Tristan Xerri, Tom Powell, Jy Simpkin Bailey J. Williams, Tim Kelly, Harley Reid IC Zane Duursma, Liam Shiels, Miller Bergman, Will Phillips, Robert Hansen Jr Andrew Gaff, Jayden Hunt, Clay Hall, Jack Williams, Tyrell Dewar EMG Charlie Lazzaro, Blake Drury, Kallan Dawson Jack Petruccelle, Archer Reid, Jack Hutchinson

North Melbourne vs West Coast Form

North Melbourne: WLLLW

Round Match R21 North Melbourne 90-77 Richmond R20 North Melbourne 66-106 Geelong R19 Carlton 107-88 North Melbourne R18 Sydney 138-59 North Melbourne R17 North Melbourne 87-83 Gold Coast

West Coast: LLLLW

Round Match R21 West Coast 97-87 Gold Coast R20 Fremantle 110-75 West Coast R19 St Kilda 113-41 West Coast R18 West Coast 93-106 Brisbane R17 Melbourne 112-58 West Coast

North Melbourne vs West Coast Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Eagles 65-74 Roos 2023 Eagles 72-67 Roos 2023 Roos 87-82 Eagles 2022 Roos 74-59 Eagles 2021 Eagles 60-70 Roos

