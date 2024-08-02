How to watch today's North Melbourne vs Richmond Tigers AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's North Melbourne versus Richmond Tigers AFL game - team news, stream, TV channel, and start time.

Bottom-of-the-ladder rivals North Melbourne and Richmond will clash on Saturday afternoon at Marvel Stadium, with the outcome likely determining who secures the coveted number one draft pick.

The Kangaroos have managed only two wins this season, despite showing flashes of better play. However, last week was not one of those instances, as they suffered a 40-point defeat to the Geelong Cats, struggling particularly in a lackluster second half.

Desperate to avoid another wooden spoon, a win this weekend could be crucial for North Melbourne, especially given the percentage difference between them and their competitors.

Alastair Clarkson's squad will enter the match as favorites for the first time in a while, which could motivate his young team to seize the opportunity and claim the four points.

Similarly, the Tigers also find themselves with just two victories this season, managing only one win since Round 3, which came against the 15th-placed Adelaide Crows by a narrow eight points.

Richmond is at risk of earning their first wooden spoon since 2007. Despite the lowly ladder positions of both Victorian clubs, Saturday's match promises to be an entertaining affair, so fans should keep a close eye on the action.

North Melbourne vs Richmond Tigers date and start time

Date Saturday, August 3, 2024 Start time 1:45 pm AEST/ 1:15 pm ACST/ 11:45 pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch North Melbourne vs Richmond Tigers on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the North Melbourne vs Richmond Tigers AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is North Melbourne vs Richmond Tigers game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

North Melbourne vs Richmond Tigers team news & lineups

North Melbourne's Tyler Sellers is back available after passing concussion protocols. The same goes for the likes of Aidan Corr and Colby McKercher, who are in the lineup after getting through training this week.

As for Richmond, Dustin Martin returns for his first game since Round 16 due to an ongoing back complaint in a welcome sight for the Tigers amid uncertainty around his future.

Toby Nankervis will miss this one with concussion with Jack Graham and Oliver Hayes-Brown another week away.

Kane McAuliffe has missed the past few matches through an illness and will be available for selection this weekend.

North Melbourne Position Richmond Aidan Corr, Charlie Comben, Toby Pink FB Ben Miller, Noah Balta, Nick Vlastuin Jackson Archer, Harry Sheezel, Luke McDonald HB Nathan Broad, James Trezise, Daniel Rioli Bailey Scott, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Colby McKercher C Hugo Ralphsmith, Dion Prestia, Sam Banks Darcy Tucker, Brynn Teakle, Jaidyn Stephenson HF Rhyan Mansell, Liam Baker, Seth Campbell Paul Curtis, Nick Larkey, Cameron Zurhaar FF Shai Bolton, Dustin Martin, Jacob Koschitzke Tristan Xerri, Tom Powell, Jy Simpkin FOL Toby Nankervis, Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper Zane Duursma, Dylan Stephens, Will Phillips, Eddie Ford, Robert Hansen Jr IC Jayden Short, Tom Brown, Steely Green, Jack Graham, Kamdyn McIntosh Miller Bergman, Blake Drury, Kallan Dawson EMG Thomson Dow, Matthew Coulthard, Samson Ryan

North Melbourne vs Richmond Form

North Melbourne: LWLLL

Round Match R20 North Melbourne 66-106 Geelong R19 Carlton 107-88 North Melbourne R18 Sydney 138-59 North Melbourne R17 North Melbourne 87-83 Gold Coast R16 North Melbourne 60-77 Western Bulldogs

Richmond: LLLLL

Round Match R20 Collingwood 93-67 Richmond R19 Port Adelaide 116-75 Richmond R18 Richmond 84-108 GWS R17 Fremantle 105-54 Richmond R16 Richmond 70-131 Carlton

North Melbourne vs Richmond Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2023 Tigers 101-72 Roos 2022 Roos 92-88 Tigers 2021 Tigers 89-56 Roos 2020 Tigers 77-23 Roos 2019 Roos 99-62 Tigers

