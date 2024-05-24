How to watch today's North Melbourne vs Port Adelaide AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s North Melbourne versus Port Adelaide AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Still on the hunt for their first win, the North Melbourne Kangaroos (0-10) returns to Blundstone Arena on Saturday to face Yartapuutli/Port Adelaide (7-3) in the second weekend of Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

The Power looked dead in the water with less than a minute left on the clock against Hawthorn last weekend, before scoring two goals in the final 22 seconds to secure a dramatic 80-79 victory. They will look to retain their spot in the top-four.

North Melbourne, meanwhile, have lost all 10 games this season and it's unlikely their first win will come against Port Adelaide in Tasmania.

North Melbourne vs Port Adelaide date and start time

North Melbourne vs Port Adelaide date and start time

Date Saturday, May 25, 2024 Start time 1 :45 pm AEST/ 1:15 pm ACST/ 11:45 am AWST Venue Blundstone Arena Location Hobart, Palawa, Tasmania

How to watch North Melbourne vs Port Adelaide on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the North Melbourne vs Port Adelaide AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is North Melbourne vs Port Adelaide game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV but can be streamed live on Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

North Melbourne vs Port Adelaide team news

North Melbourne Kangaroos

After the Roos suffered their tenth consecutive loss, Alastair Clarkson and company have opted against starting from the scratch once again as they did last weekend. North were at least much more competitive on the weekend and that has resulted in only one change, with Jackson Archer coming in for Miller Bergman, who hurt his hamstring last time out.

Position Players Rucks Goad, Nyuon, Xerri, Maley, Free Defenders Corr, Daw, Logue, Pink, Dawson, Sheezel, McDonald, Hardeman, Goater, Bergman, Archer Midfielders Greenwood, Taylor, Wardlaw, Duursma, Scott, Davies-Uniacke, McKercher, Simpkin, Tucker, Shiels, Stephens, Thomas, Phillips, Lazzaro Forwards Larkey, Coleman-Jones, Comben, Sellers, Stephenson, Fisher, Powell, Curtis, Ford, Drury, Harvey, Zurhaar, Hansen Jr.

Port Adelaide Power

The Power will be without the services of power forward Charlie Dixon, but they have welcomed captain Connor Rozee back to the starting lineup after he missed two games with a minor hamstring strain as he takes his place in the side, along with Jordon Sweet and Lachie Jones. Charlie Dixon (managed), Dante Visentini (omitted), and Josh Sinn (collarbone) all go out.

Position Players Ruck Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defender Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielder Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forward Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5/13/23 North Melbourne 65-135 Port Adelaide Power AFL 5/14/22 North Melbourne 46-115 Port Adelaide Power AFL 3/21/21 North Melbourne 65-117 Port Adelaide Power AFL 9/5/20 North Melbourne 42-78 Port Adelaide Power AFL 8/17/19 North Melbourne 144-58 Port Adelaide Power AFL

