How to watch today's North Melbourne vs Geelong Cats AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

North Melbourne Kangaroos (2-16) will aim to convert a solid performance into a win when they face Geelong Cats (11-7) at Blundstone Arena this Saturday afternoon.

The Kangaroos have only managed two victories this season, which seems a bit harsh given their efforts. They delivered another commendable performance despite a loss to Carlton in their last match, scoring 88 points, which marked their second-highest total of the season.

However, they face a significant challenge ahead in Tasmania, as they take on Geelong, who have consistently defeated them by at least 60 points in their last four encounters, including a 75-point loss in Round 5 at GMHBA Stadium.

The Cats had a rough outing against the Western Bulldogs last week, unexpectedly losing by 47 points in rainy conditions at home. Chris Scott's team could only manage 48 points in that game, ending a streak of three consecutive wins.

Despite this setback, Geelong remains in the top eight, just two points shy of the top four, but only four points ahead of ninth place, with their percentage a slight concern as the season progresses.

North Melbourne vs Geelong Cats date and start time

Date Saturday, July 27, 2024 Start time 1:45 pm AEST/ 1:15 pm ACST/ 11:45 pm AWST Venue Blundstone Arena Location Tasmania, Australia

How to watch North Melbourne vs Geelong Cats on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the North Melbourne vs Geelong Cats AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is North Melbourne vs Geelong Cats game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

North Melbourne team news

After such a good performance against Carlton last week it is expected that Alistar Clarkson will keep his team in similar order to round 19 with no new injury concerns.

Position Players Rucks Goad, Nyuon, Xerri, Maley, Free Defenders Corr, Daw, Logue, Pink, Dawson, Sheezel, McDonald, Hardeman, Goater, Bergman, Archer Midfielders Greenwood, Taylor, Wardlaw, Duursma, Scott, Davies-Uniacke, McKercher, Simpkin, Tucker, Shiels, Stephens, Thomas, Phillips, Lazzaro Forwards Larkey, Coleman-Jones, Comben, Sellers, Stephenson, Fisher, Powell, Curtis, Ford, Drury, Harvey, Zurhaar, Hansen Jr.

Geelong Cats team news

Tanner Bruhn is poised to return to the side following a successful VFL comeback last week. Tom Atkins and Shannon Neale are also set to be included in round 20 despite failing to meet fitness standards late last weekend.

Position Players Rucks Stanley, Conway, Edwards, Humphries, Neale, Furphy, Blicavs Defenders Kolodjashnij, O'Sullivan, De Koning, Bews, Guthrie, Henry, Jeka, Bowes, Duncan, Atkins, Murdoch, Mullin, Mark Midfielders Tuohy, Parfitt, Bruhn, Mannagh, Holmes, Knevitt, Stevens, Willis, Wiltshire, Clark, Guthrie, Hardie Forwards Cameron, Stengle, Foster, Hawkins, Dempsey, Close, Rohan, Stewart, Clohesy

North Melbourne vs Geelong Form

North Melbourne: LLWLL

Round Match R19 Carlton 107-88 North Melbourne R18 Sydney 138-59 North Melbourne R17 North Melbourne 87-83 Gold Coast R16 North Melbourne 60-77 Western Bulldogs R15 Melbourne 70-67 North Melbourne

Geelong: LWWWL

Round Match R19 Geelong 48-95 Western Bulldogs R18 Collingwood 71-91 Geelong R17 Geelong 110-59 Hawthorn R16 Geelong 105-60 Essendon R15 Carlton 138-75 Geelong

North Melbourne vs Geelong H2H Results

Year Match 2024 Cats 139-64 Roos 2023 Cats 125-63 Roos 2022 Cats 144-32 Roos 2022 Roos 61-121 Cats 2021 Roos 42-62 Cats

