How to watch today's North Melbourne vs Collingwood AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Sunday afternoon's AFL footy will see the North Melbourne Kangaroos (1-11) host the reigning premiers Collingwood Magpies (7-4) in a big opportunity for the latter to solidify their spot in the top eight before the bye.

Both teams are heading into the game with victories. North Melbourne were lucky that West Coast kicked 8.17, but they were still good enough to take a 33-point lead early in the final quarter, eventually stealing the game from the hosts by nine points to record their first win in 2024.

Collingwood, meanwhile, headed into the King's Birthday Monday encounter against Melbourne Demons with a massive injury list. However, they were still good enough to come away with a solid 38-point win over a disappointing Melbourne outfit.

North Melbourne vs Collingwood date and start time

Date Sunday, June 16, 2024 Start time 1:00pm AEST/ 12:30pm ACST/ 11:00am AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Australia

How to watch North Melbourne vs Collingwood on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the North Melbourne vs Collingwood AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is North Melbourne vs Collingwood game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV but can be streamed live on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

North Melbourne vs Collingwood team news

North Melbourne Kangaroos

The Kangaroos will have to make do without Wil Dawson for the foreseeable future due to a shoulder issue, but Miller Bergman (hamstring) is available again. Colby McKercher (foot) is a chance for next week, while Griffin Logue (knee) should also return at some level next week.

Position Players Rucks Goad, Nyuon, Xerri, Maley, Free Defenders Corr, Daw, Logue, Pink, Dawson, Sheezel, McDonald, Hardeman, Goater, Bergman, Archer Midfielders Greenwood, Taylor, Wardlaw, Duursma, Scott, Davies-Uniacke, McKercher, Simpkin, Tucker, Shiels, Stephens, Thomas, Phillips, Lazzaro Forwards Larkey, Coleman-Jones, Comben, Sellers, Stephenson, Fisher, Powell, Curtis, Ford, Drury, Harvey, Zurhaar, Hansen Jr.

Collingwood Magpies

The Magpies will not have any injured stars available to face North Melbourne, although Scott Pendlebury, Brody Mihocek, and Jordan De Goey might all return after the bye. Nick Daicos has also passed a fitness test and could feature from the outset.

Position Players Ruck Cameron, Kreuger, Steene, Begg, Cox Defender Carmichael, Frampton, Murphy, Moore, Eyre, Howe, Dean, Quaynor, Maynard, Noble, Jiath, Ryan, Markov, Parker Midfielder De Goey, Mitchell, Daicos, Pendlebury, Demattia, Allan, Sidebottom, Crisp, Bytel, Hoskin-Elliott, Sullivan, Nick Daicos Forward McStay, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek, Johnson, Lipinski, Elliott, Schultz, Carmichael, Macrae, Hill, Richards, McCreery, Richards, Harrison, McInnes, Johnson, Mihocek

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5/28/23 Collingwood Magpies 105-70 North Melbourne AFL 7/9/22 Collingwood Magpies 88-81 North Melbourne AFL 5/8/21 North Melbourne 76-94 Collingwood Magpies AFL 8/24/20 Collingwood Magpies 65-35 North Melbourne AFL 6/29/19 Collingwood Magpies 37-81 North Melbourne AFL

