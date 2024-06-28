How to watch today's North Melbourne vs Western Bulldogs AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s North Melbourne vs Western Bulldogs AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

North Melbourne Kangaroos (1-12) are on the edge of pulling off an upset when they meet the Western Bulldogs (7-7) at Marvel Stadium in Saturday afternoon's AFL showdown.

The Kangaroos have now put together three solid performances in a row. Unfortunately, they've only converted one of them into a victory, but the team appears to be headed in the right direction. Following their win against West Coast, they suffered a one-point loss to the Pies, and last Saturday they were defeated by the Dees by three points.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, will come into this contest fresh off their bye and have an eye on a top-eight finish, with percentage almost certain to be a factor come September.

They have been inconsistent over the previous month of football with three wins and two losses from their previous five matches. However, they were quite impressive in their most recent encounter against the Fremantle Dockers, winning by 67 points and staying within touching distance of the top eight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Melbourne vs Western Bulldogs in the AFL, plus plenty more.

North Melbourne vs Western Bulldogs date and start time

Date Saturday, June 29, 2024 Start time 1:45pm AEST/ 1:15pm ACST/ 10:45am AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Australia

How to watch North Melbourne vs Western Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the North Melbourne vs Western Bulldogs AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is North Melbourne vs Western Bulldogs game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV but can be streamed live on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

North Melbourne vs Western Bulldogs team news

North Melbourne Kangaroos

Toby Pink will test his ankle towards the end of the week to prove his fitness. Wil Dawson (shoulder) and Blake Drury (knee) are still 2-3 weeks away. Griffin Logue (knee) and Colby McKercher (foot) played limited minutes in the VFL last weekend and are making significant progress in their separate recoveries.

Position Players Rucks Goad, Nyuon, Xerri, Maley, Free Defenders Corr, Daw, Logue, Pink, Dawson, Sheezel, McDonald, Hardeman, Goater, Bergman, Archer Midfielders Greenwood, Taylor, Wardlaw, Duursma, Scott, Davies-Uniacke, McKercher, Simpkin, Tucker, Shiels, Stephens, Thomas, Phillips, Lazzaro Forwards Larkey, Coleman-Jones, Comben, Sellers, Stephenson, Fisher, Powell, Curtis, Ford, Drury, Harvey, Zurhaar, Hansen Jr.

Western Bulldogs

Bulldogs' boss Luke Beveridge could welcome back Aaron Naughton (knee) and Sam Darcy this weekend, with the latter having now served a two-game suspension.

Nick Coffield will need to clear a fitness test later in the week to be in contention for the first time since undergoing shoulder surgery after round two. James Harmes (hamstring) is also a chance to be fit to face the Kangaroos.

Position Players Ruck Smith, English Defender Busslinger, Coffield, O'Donnell, Khamis, Keath, Gardner, Duryea, Richards, Bramble, Dale, Cleary, Johannisen Midfielder Treloar, Bontempelli, Smith, Sanders, Macrae, Gallagher, Baker, Vandermeer, Poulter, McNeil, Williams Forward Weightman, Clarke, West, Harmes, Jones, Bedendo, Freijah, Scott, Jones, Arthur, Naughton, Daniel, O'Driscoll, Garcia, Ugle-Hagan, Lobb, Darcy, Croft

Head-to-Head Record

Year Match 2023 Roos 84-105 Dogs 2022 Roos 71-139 Dogs 2021 Dogs 108-79 Roos 2021 Roos 39-167 Dogs 2020 Dogs 87-38 Roos

