He's a No.1! Instagram post hints at USMNT star Matt Turner being Nottingham Forest's main goalkeeper despite transfer links with Dean Henderson & Kasper Schmeichel

An Instagram post from Nottingham Forest hints at USMNT star Matt Turner being the club's main goalkeeper despite recent transfer links.

Turner signed four-year deal at Forest

Club post cryptic message over No.1 slot

Forest also linked to other goalkeepers

WHAT HAPPENED? Turner signed for Forest on a permanent, four-year deal after spending a season at Arsenal. Forest then produced an Instagram post that hinted that Turner might be the No.1 goalkeeper this season, despite links to other stoppers such as Kasper Schmeichel and Dean Henderson.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner hasn't actually been given a number by Forest as of yet. In fact, he doesn't appear on their official website in the 'first team' section of the site. Yet this will likely be corrected in the coming days.

WHAT NEXT FOR TURNER? The objective will be for Turner to establish himself as the club's No.1 this season and prove he can make the leap from MLS to European football.