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Mykhailo Mudryk has sensationally pointed the finger at the Ukrainian national team hierarchy following the doping scandal that derailed his career. The Chelsea winger, currently on loan at Tottenham, has opened up about the mental toll after testing positive for a banned substance he insists entered his system during international duty.

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How Mudryk returned from his doping suspension

Mudryk was suspended from November 2024 until July 2026 after testing positive for meldonium. Although the Football Association initially sought a four-year ban, the 25-year-old successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and returned to football after accepting an anti-doping rule breach backdated to cover the time he had already served.

After appearing for Chelsea during a pre-season tour of Asia, the winger joined Tottenham on a season-long loan on deadline day. Speaking in a wide-ranging interview on the Ukrainian YouTube channel Guest of Gordon, Mudryk finally addressed his absence publicly and blamed the national team set-up.

Mudryk points the finger at Ukraine and the UAF

Asked during the interview who caused his prolonged absence, Mudryk pointed to the environment around the national side. Pressed directly on whether he blamed the national team, he replied: "Yes, exactly."

"The environment, the situation in the Ukrainian national team," Mudryk said. "It should never have existed. I probably haven't said it publicly yet, but I'm saying it now. I had never heard of a drug like meldonium. It is a drug you can only get in Eastern Europe. It could only have got into my body in Ukraine. There is no such drug in England. It supposedly stimulates your heart and helps you, as far as I understand, handle physical load better."

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Mudryk also accused Ukrainian FA (UAF) president Andriy Shevchenko of offering minimal support. "I’ll be honest, they pretended to help," he added regarding the UAF and national side. "But in reality, there was no help. They created more problems than they solved. Especially when we needed help the most, they turned their backs on us. I just would like, for the future, everyone to understand that you can only rely on yourself."

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The financial and mental toll

Although Chelsea continued paying his salary throughout his suspension, Mudryk was unable to access club facilities and revealed he spent "millions of pounds" funding his own legal fees, pitch hire, private physiotherapy, and personal trainers. The ordeal took a heavy emotional toll, leaving him drinking alcohol and crying after the initial ban, though he never doubted that he would return to top-level football.

"It was a bolt from the blue. I couldn't believe it was true," Mudryk explained. "If I’d ever taken anything anywhere, I’d have understood that this conversation might happen one day. But when you spend a huge pile of money on watching your diet, on a nutritionist, on a chef… that’s the last thing you expect. Because that means you take things very seriously, like nutrition, everything that goes into your body, you watch it very closely. Otherwise there’d be no need to spend money on it, because you could manage without it."

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Recalling the moment he received the news, he added: "They tell you this news, and you sit there, and you kind of listen to them but don’t hear them. At some point you just go into a trance. It feels like you’re falling in a dream off a skyscraper. In a dream you would hit the ground and wake up, but in real life you don’t wake up, I just kept on falling. It hit me very hard, mentally. At that moment the tears came later."

Reuniting with De Zerbi after Alonso's Chelsea verdict

Rebuilding match sharpness after a prolonged lay-off is now Mudryk's immediate priority at Tottenham, where he has reunited with former Shakhtar Donetsk boss Roberto De Zerbi. While new Chelsea coach Xabi Alonso felt a loan move suited his immediate tactical plans, the Spaniard assured Mudryk that he remains part of his future thinking at Stamford Bridge once he gets regular minutes.

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"It’s a perfectly logical decision. The club has a new coach, he sees football his own way. He sees the players he needs for that football. He came up and told me straight to my face: 'You’d better go and play, get some game time, and then come back to Chelsea. I’m counting on you,'" Mudryk said. Turning to his reunion with De Zerbi in north London, he added: "We met and he says: 'Are you happy? Come on, we’ve still got a lot of work to do together.'"