Moroccan player apologises: 'I made a mistake... but don’t doubt my love'

Shadi Riad, a defender for the Moroccan national team, has apologised to the Atlas Lions’ fans after, in his own words, “making a mistake” by liking photos of Senegal’s celebrations following their victory in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeals Committee to award Morocco the continental title on a provisional basis, Senegal decided to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and even celebrated the trophy twice during the March international break, in friendly matches against Peru and Gambia respectively.

A number of Moroccan internationals found themselves at the centre of a public storm after interacting with posts by their Senegalese counterparts.

According to the Moroccan website Hesport, the crisis erupted after a number of players ‘liked’ posts by Senegalese national team stars during their title celebrations at the Stade de France, despite the legitimacy of the title still being the subject of an international legal dispute.

The website reported that the circulating images showed players such as Ismail Saibari, Chadi Riad and Elias Ben Seghir, alongside Samir El Morabit, Osama Terghaline and Yassine Kichta, to be involved in the matter, which intensified public criticism of them.

After Sebari clarified that he had liked the photos by mistake, it was Shadi Riad’s turn to explain his position.

Riad wrote on his Instagram account: “I made a mistake; I apologise and understand the frustration of the Moroccan people.”

The Crystal Palace defender added: “I have been defending this shirt since I was 14, so do not doubt for a moment my love for this country. Always Morocco.”