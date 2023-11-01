Mohamed Salah & Kevin De Bruyne 'regret' revealed by John Terry as Chelsea legend admits failing to see potential of Liverpool and Man City stars

Chelsea legend John Terry has admitted "regretting" his treatment of former Blues team-mates Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne.

Terry played with Salah and De Bruyne

Regrets not putting arm round youngsters

But couldn't have predicted meteoric rise

WHAT HAPPENED? Before going on to Premier League stardom for Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively, Salah and De Bruyne were young starlets in the same Chelsea side that boasted Jose Mourinho at the helm. Club captain Terry revealed earlier this week that Mourinho "destroyed" the Egyptian King on a number of occasions in training, but has since admitted "regret" at his own actions behind the scenes.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked on the Obi One Podcast whether he could have predicted their rise to becoming two of the league's greatest-ever players, Terry replied: "Absolutely not, no chance. It’s my one disappointment as captain. I softened as the years went on, but when those guys were there I was very disciplined in the group and very strong. They probably needed an arm around the shoulder, a sit down and a discussion and maybe I could’ve helped them settle in. I’m disappointed in myself as a captain and it’s a regret I have. I wouldn’t have said they would’ve gone to the levels they would’ve gone to, no chance.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Salah and De Bruyne had to leave Stamford Bridge in order to better their career paths, which is a similar scenario to which Terry finds himself at a managerial level. The former centre-back has held assistant positions at Aston Villa and Leicester, and is currently a member of the Blues' academy staff, but he has admitted he "knows" a senior management role at Chelsea "won't happen".

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? With Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, the Blues will look to take advantage of a favourable Carabao Cup draw and beat Blackburn on Wednesday, in order to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.