Goal.com
LiveVPN
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Czechia v Mexico: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Book Mexico TicketsBuy Mexico Kits
Rob Norcup

Mexico's route to the World Cup Final: Confirmed Round of 32 match, bracket scenarios, fixtures & more information

SHOPPING
Tickets
World Cup
Mexico
R. Jimenez
S. Gimenez

Where will the World Cup co-hosts be playing and who might they face if they go all the way to the Final

Confidence is growing in Mexico that their beloved soccer stars can last the distance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and land the biggest prize in the sport on July 19.

World Cup co-hosts, El Tri, are one of only three sides (the others being France and Argentina) who progressed to the knockouts with flawless records. Not only did Mexico win all three of their group encounters, they also didn't concede a single goal.

When Mexico staged the World Cup in 1970 & 1986, they reached the quarter-finals on both occasions. The fact that they are guaranteed now to play on home soil during the Round of 32 (and the Round of 16 too, if they win again), will spur them on to emulate those previous feats and even surpass them.

Next up for Javier Aguirre's men, it’s Ecuador at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City this Tuesday (June 30).

Let GOAL show you all the possible routes and opponents that await Mexico between now and the World Cup Final on July 19, and how you can book tickets to see them in action on their quest for global glory.

Book Mexico World Cup 2026 TicketsBook now

Mexico World Cup 2026 fixtures and results

Date

Fixture (local KO time)

Venue

Final Score / Tickets

Thursday, June 11

Mexico vs South Africa (1pm CST)

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Mexico won 2-0

Thursday, June 18

Mexico vs South Korea (7pm CST)

Estadio Akron, Zapopan

Mexico won 1-0

Wednesday, June 24

Mexico vs Czech Republic (7pm CST)

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Mexico won 3-0

Tuesday, June 30

Mexico vs Ecuador (7pm CST)

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Tickets

Mexico's path to the World Cup 2026 Final

As Mexico finished top of Group A, these are the following dates, times and venues where and when they will be playing, if they manage to progress to the World Cup Final on July 19.

If Mexico beat Ecuador on Tuesday, then they could face England (if they overcome DR Congo) at the Estadio Azteca once again, in the Round of 16. El Tri have lost just twice in competitive internationals at the iconic stadium since it opened in 1966.

Following that it could be Brazil in the quarter-finals, Argentina or Colombia in the semi-finals and Spain/France/Portugal in the Final.

Date (local KO time)

Round

Venue

Possible Fixture

Tickets

June 30 (7pm CST)

Round of 32

Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)

Mexico vs Ecuador

Tickets

July 5 (6pm CST)

Round of 16

Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)

Match 92: vs England or DR Congo

Tickets

July 11 (5pm ET)

Quarter-Finals

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens)

Match 99: vs Winner Match 91

Tickets

July 15 (3pm ET)

Semi-Finals

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Match 102: vs Winner Match 100

Tickets

July 19 (3pm ET)

Final

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

Match 104: vs Winner Match 101

Tickets

Group A - Final Standings

Rank

Team

Played

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

Status

1st

Mexico

3

3

0

0

6

0

+6

9

Qualified

2nd

South Africa

3

1

1

1

2

3

-1

4

Qualified

3rd

South Korea

3

1

0

2

2

3

-1

3

Eliminated

4th

Czech Republic

3

0

1

2

2

6

-4

1

Eliminated

How to buy Mexico World Cup tickets

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
Book Mexico World Cup 2026 TicketsBook now

Mexico World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates

Stage / Category

Official Price Range

Secondary Market Estimated Range

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues)

$225 – $540

$550 – $3,200 ($1,250)

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (Standard Venues)

$225 – $540

$400 – $2,800 ($1,134)

July 4 – July 7

Round of 16

$240 – $640

$650 – $4,200 ($1,518)

July 9 – July 11

Quarter-finals

$450 – $1,775

$850 – $5,500 ($2,348)

July 14 – July 15

Semi-finals

$930 – $3,295

$1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721)

July 18

Third Place Play-off

$250 – $800

$500 – $3,500 ($1,480)

July 19

FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium)

$1,490 – $7,875

$5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Who is in the Mexico World Cup 2026 Squad?

Here is the official 26-player squad representing Mexico at FIFA World Cup 2026:

Position

Player

Current Club

Goalkeepers

Guillermo Ochoa

AEL Limassol


Raúl Rangel

Chivas / Guadalajara


Carlos Acevedo

Santos Laguna

Defenders

Edson Álvarez

Fenerbahçe


César Montes

Lokomotiv Moscow


Johan Vásquez

Genoa


Jesús Gallardo

Toluca


Jorge Sánchez

PAOK


Israel Reyes

Club América


Mateo Chávez

AZ Alkmaar

Midfielders

Luis Chávez

Dynamo Moscow


Álvaro Fidalgo

Real Betis


Orbelín Pineda

AEK Athens


Luis Romo

Chivas / Guadalajara


Érik Lira

Cruz Azul


Obed Vargas

Atlético Madrid


Brian Gutiérrez

Chivas / Guadalajara


Gilberto Mora

Tijuana

Forwards

Raúl Jiménez

Fulham


Santiago Giménez

AC Milan


Julián Quiñones

Al-Qadsiah


Roberto Alvarado

Chivas / Guadalajara


Alexis Vega

Toluca


César Huerta

Anderlecht


Guillermo Martínez

UNAM Pumas


Armando González

Chivas / Guadalajara

Book Mexico World Cup 2026 TicketsBook now

Shop: Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

Mexico have an adidas designed kit for the FIFA World Cup 2026 that connects deeply to its roots while embracing the future.

The Mexico home jersey blends heritage and future, using a deep green base overlaid with Aztec-inspired geometric patterns. The shirt celebrates the passion of a nation that lives and breathes football, capturing the energy that unites generations of fans. Across the back of the neck sits the phrase “SOMOS MÉXICO” - “We Are Mexico” - a powerful message of unity and national pride. Modern touches such as bold shoulder striping and advanced adidas cooling technology also feature, ensuring performance and identity coexist seamlessly.

Shop Mexico kits at AdidasBuy Now
Shop Mexico kits at FanaticsBuy Now

How to watch Mexico matches with a VPN

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online.

By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. You can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now


Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during FIFA World Cup 2026. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Luis Hernandez and Javier Hernandez are joint-top scorers for Mexico at World Cup Finals, having both scored 4 goals apiece. However, while Luis Hernandez scored all his four during France '98, Javier Hernandez' four were spread over three Finals (2010, 2014 and 2018). Rafael Marquez, who had an impressive career at Barcelona, tops Mexico's appearance table (19) at World Cup Finals and is one of only four players in history to have played at five different World Cup tournaments (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018).

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)

France - 2 (1998, 2018)

Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting