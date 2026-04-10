Mexico’s president has announced FIFA’s final decision on relocating Iran’s matches

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday that FIFA has made a final decision on where Iran will play its 2026 World Cup matches.

Iran had asked to play its matches in Mexico rather than the United States, citing regional security concerns.

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During a Friday press conference, Sheinbaum said FIFA had “ultimately decided that the matches cannot be moved from their original venues.”

The Mexican president added that such a move would require a massive logistical effort from FIFA’s perspective.

Iran is scheduled to face Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt in Group G of the World Cup.