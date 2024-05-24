Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 Schedule & results

Full schedule from the first match to the final

There's not long to go before the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup starts on June 1, hosted jointly by the United States and the West Indies.

At the last T20 World Cup tournament in 2022, England won its second-ever title after beating Pakistan in the final. With no shortage of fans and plenty of action to look forward to, the T20 World Cup 2024 is one not to miss out on.

We've got your go-to guide to keep up with every single match and result with GOAL'sMen's T20 Cricket World Cup Schedule page.

Article continues below

Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Schedule

How to watch the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup

In the UK, you can catch every Men's 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup exclusively on Sky Sports. Find out more about how to subscribe to Sky Sports here.

If you're in the US, you can watch the Men's 2024 T20 World Cup through streaming service Sling TV. Find out more about how you can subscribe to Sling TV here.

For cricket fans in Australia, Amazon Prime will be the home for every ICC Men's 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup match.

FAQs

Getty Images

What is the T20 format in cricket?

T20 is a shortened format of cricket compared to Test cricket, which can last up to five days of six-hour matches. Instead, the T20 format gives both sides a single inning each, which is restricted to twenty overs—hence the name. The format was introduced by the English and Wales Cricket Board in 2003.

A T20 match usually only lasts two to three hours, which has made the format popular amongst both casual and die-hard cricket fans. Created for a fast-paced version of cricket, which would work for television - it certainly has exploded and become one of the most preferred ways to watch cricket for fans.

What stadiums will the tournament take place in?

The Men's 2024 T20 World Cup will be played across nine stadiums in both host nations:

West Indies

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium - Antigua and Barbuda

- Antigua and Barbuda Kensington Oval - Barbados

- Barbados Providence Stadium - Guyana

- Guyana Darren Sammy Cricket Ground - Saint Lucia

- Saint Lucia Arnos Vale Stadium - St. Vincent & the Grenadines

- St. Vincent & the Grenadines Brian Lara Cricket Academy - Trinidad & Tobago

United States

Central Broward Park - Florida

- Florida Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium - New York

- New York Grand Prairie Stadium - Texas

How often does the Men's T20 World Cup take place?

The Men's T20 World Cup takes place every two years, which means that die-hard cricket fans don't have to wait too long to get a fix for a major international cricket tournament. However, if it clashes with the main Men's Cricket World Cup tournament then the T20 World Cup is played a year before.

Who last won the Men's T20 World Cup?

England was crowned the winner of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup against Pakistan. The tournament took place in Australia, and England secured only their second T20 World Cup title.