Sunday's AFL action kicks off with Melbourne Demons (8-7) facing off against West Coast Eagles (3-12) at the MCG.

The signs are pointing towards a much-needed morale booster for the Demons. Despite a streak of inconsistent performances and the absence of key midfielder Christian Petracca, Melbourne showed remarkable courage last Friday night against the in-form Brisbane Lions.

However, they ultimately fell short as the Lions capitalized on a late surge, with Hugh McCluggage sealing the win with a stunning boundary snap. The Demons finds themselves in a precarious position after a recent slide, losing five of their last seven matches to sit in 12th position on the ladder.

West Coast, meanwhile, had a glimmer of hope against Hawthorn at home on Sunday afternoon. Despite the return of Harley Reid and Tim Kelly, the red-hot Hawks dominated, handing West Coast their fifth consecutive loss.

Melbourne vs West Coast date and start time

Date Sunday, July 7, 2024 Start time 1:10pm AEST/ 12:40pm ACST/ 11:10am AWST Venue Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Location Yarra Park, Melbourne, Victoria

How to watch Melbourne vs West Coast on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Melbourne Demons vs West Coast Eagles AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Melbourne vs West Coast game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Melbourne vs West Coast team news

Melbourne Demons

Jake Melksham is ready for his first game after almost a year since starting his recovery from an ACL tear late last year. The 32-year-old leads a lengthy list of Demons hoping to return from injury this week, with defender Marty Hore also battling a calf issue. Jake Bowey (soreness) and Christian Salem (knee) both missed the Lions game and will need to pass a fitness test before this week's meeting against West Coast. Petty was replaced out of Friday night's game due to hamstring awareness, and his availability will be determined later in the week.

West Coast Eagles

Matt Flynn (ankle) left Sunday's game on crutches, but he could still be available. Jeremy McGovern underwent scans on a thumb injury against the Hawks. Jake Waterman suffered a cut behind his knee, which he was able to play through with stitches, but he missed Tuesday's training session. Jack Petruccelle sustained a hamstring injury at training last Thursday, while Callum Jamieson is dealing with a patella tendon knee problem.

Position Players Rucks Flynn, Barnett, B. Williams, Hall, Livingstone Defenders J. McGovern, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Jamieson, Edwards, Hunt, Witherden, B. Hough, J. McGovern, A. Williams, Jones, Bazzo, Rotham, Barrass, Baker, Burgiel Midfielders Gaff, Sheed, Yeo, Ginbey, Hewett, Reid, Kelly, Duggan, Edwards, Chesser, Johnston, Trew, Hall, Rawlinson, Livingstone, Culley Forwards Waterman, Allen, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Maric, Edwards, Ryan, Waterman, Brockman, Long, Petruccelle, A. Reid, Darling, J. Williams, Dewar, Maric

Head-to-Head Record

Year & Round Match 2024 Round 10 West Coast 105-70 Melbourne 2023 Round 4 West Coast 63-126 Melbourne 2022 Round 9 West Coast 38-112 Melbourne 2021 Round 21 West Coast 63-72 Melbourne 2020 Round 1 West Coast 78-51 Melbourne

