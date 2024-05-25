How to watch today's Melbourne Demons vs St Kilda Saints AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Melbourne versus St Kilda AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Melbourne Demons (6-4) will look to snap their losing streak with a win against the defensive-minded St Kilda Saints (3-7) at the MCG.

St Kilda/Euro Yroke were lucky to escape with a 17-point loss last week, as the Dockers squandered plenty of kicking opportunities despite the game being played in perfect conditions at Marvel.

The Saints remain a decent defensive side, but their issues are up front, as they are the fourth-worst club in terms of goals scored, trailing only North Melbourne, Hawthorn, and Richmond.

Melbourne, on the other hand, have just been a touch inconsistent over their last month of footy, but this is the perfect situation for them to bounce back with a convincing victory over the Saints.

Melbourne vs St Kilda date and start time

Melbourne vs St Kilda date and start time

Date Sunday, May 26, 2024 Start time 3:20pm AEST/ 2:50pm ACST/ 1:20pm AWST Venue Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Location Yarra Park, Melbourne, Victoria

How to watch Melbourne vs St Kilda on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Melbourne Demons vs St Kilda Saints AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Melbourne vs St Kilda game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Melbourne vs St Kilda team news

Melbourne Demons

Jake Lever will now be out for almost a month following knee surgery, with a possible return set for September at the crucial juncture of the season. Jacob van Rooyen will need to clear final concussion tests before he can play, while Jake Bowey is a doubt with an ankle issue.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

St Kilda Saints

The Saints' injury list is one of the shortest in the league, with only two players mentioned. Arie Schoenmaker has been out for a few weeks with a concussion but should be back this week, while James Van Es will miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury. Dan Butler will return after missing chunk of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Position Players Rucks Marshall, Campbell, Heath Defenders Windhager, Wanganeen-Milera, Stocker, Hastie, Sinclair, Paton, Garcia, McLennan, O'Connell, Howard, Cordy, Battle, Schoenmaker, Van Es, Wilkie, O'Connell Midfielders Jones, Crouch, Ross, Hill, Steele, Clark, Byrnes, Wilson, Henry, Wood, Bonner, Hotton Forwards Owens, King, Howard, Keeler, Hayes, Battle, Membrey, Allison, Sharman, Caminiti, Higgins, Collard, Butler, Keeler, Hayes, Philipou, Allison, Membrey, Sharman, Caminiti

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7/8/23 St Kilda Saints 79-58 Melbourne Demons AFL 5/8/22 Melbourne Demons 93-55 St Kilda Saints AFL 3/27/21 St Kilda Saints 91-73 Melbourne Demons AFL 8/29/20 Melbourne Demons 52-49 St Kilda Saints AFL 7/27/19 St Kilda Saints 104-85 Melbourne Demons AFL

