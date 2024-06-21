How to watch today's Melbourne Demons vs North Melbourne AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Melbourne versus North Melbourne AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Saturday night's AFL footy action will see the North Melbourne Kangaroos (1-12) take on the Melbourne Demons (7-6) in a big opportunity for the latter to get back in top-eight mix.

The Demons season looks to be well and truly on its las legs, with the team sitting in 11th place after 13 games.

Nonetheless, they will fancy their chances against the luckless Kangaroos given they have won the previous five meetings between the two sides and won the last match-up at the MCG by 90 points.

The Kangaroos blew a 51-point lead against Collingwood last week, which was a tragic outcome. They had the game under control, but the Kangaroos knew how to lose, and they did not disappoint in the end.

The Demons can take advantage of the weary Kangaroos, who might have run their race, and putting up that effort in back-to-back weeks won't be easy.

Still, with North Melbourne seemingly rolling in offense and the Demons sputtering, this is shaping up to be far more interesting of a matchup than it should be.

Melbourne Demons vs North Melbourne date and start time

Melbourne Demons vs North Melbourne date and start time

Date Saturday, June 21, 2024 Start time 7:30pm AEST/ 7:00pm ACST/ 5:30pm AWST Venue Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Location Yarra Park, Melbourne, Victoria

How to watch Melbourne Demons vs North Melbourne on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Melbourne Demons vs North Melbourne AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Melbourne vs North Melbourne game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Melbourne vs North Melbourne team news

Melbourne Demons

Melbourne will be short-handed for the rest of the season after Christian Petracca was ruled out for the rest of the campaign after breaking multiple ribs, a punctured lung, and a lacerated spleen in the recent defeat on the traditional Kings Birthday match against Collingwood.

Koltyn Tholstrup, Kynan Brown, and Adam Tomlinson replace Jack Billiags and Bailey Laurie.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

North Melbourne Kangaroos

The Roos expect Colby McKercher (foot) to return this weekend, while Griffin Logue (knee) has also been locked into a VFL return. Jy Simpkin will undergo a fitness test later this week, but luckless youngster Brayden George will miss the remainder of the season.

Position Players Rucks Goad, Nyuon, Xerri, Maley, Free Defenders Corr, Daw, Logue, Pink, Dawson, Sheezel, McDonald, Hardeman, Goater, Bergman, Archer Midfielders Greenwood, Taylor, Wardlaw, Duursma, Scott, Davies-Uniacke, McKercher, Simpkin, Tucker, Shiels, Stephens, Thomas, Phillips, Lazzaro Forwards Larkey, Coleman-Jones, Comben, Sellers, Stephenson, Fisher, Powell, Curtis, Ford, Drury, Harvey, Zurhaar, Hansen Jr.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 2023 Kangaroos 71-103 Demons AFL 2023 Demons 139-49 Kangaroos AFL 2022 Kangaroos 53-100 Demons AFL 2021 Kangaroos 73-103 Demons AFL 2020 Demons 92-35 Kangaroos AFL

