How to watch today's North Melbourne vs Hawthorn AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s North Melbourne versus Hawthorn AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

AFL Round 6 actions wraps up with a bottom of the table clash as the North Melbourne Kangaroos (0-5) host fellow strugglers the Hawthorn Hawks (0-5) at the Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides are coming off a 0-5 to start the season, marking Hawthorn's poorest start since 1970.

The Kangaroos, meanwhile, have unquestionably been the weakest side in the competition thus far.

The Hawks weren't simply at the races in their poor showing against the Gold Coast Suns in Round 5, losing with a 53-point margin.

Prior to that, they produced an encouraging performance, though, when going down to last year's premiers, Collingwood Magpies, by five points.

Their losses have come at an average margin of 35 points in 2024, while North Melbourne's five losses have been by an average margin of 53.

The Roos were dealt with a 75-point defeat by Geelong Cats in the last round, conceding 139 points, which is the highest score of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Melbourne vs Hawthorn in the AFL, plus plenty more.

North Melbourne vs Hawthorn date and start time

Date Sunday, April 21, 2024 Start time 4 :05 pm AEDT/ 3:35 ACST/ 2:05 pm AWST Venue Marvel Stadium Location Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

How to watch North Melbourne vs Hawthorn on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the North Melbourne vs Hawthorn AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is North Melbourne vs Hawthorn game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV but can be streamed live on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC, AFL Nation and NEMBC Media (Mandarin) will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

North Melbourne vs Hawthorn team news

North Melbourne Kangaroos team news

Top draftee Colby McKercher (ribs) and Kaplan Dawson (ankle) were casualties in the Roos' dismal display against the Cats.

While McKercher is set to be reintegrated into full training later this week and is set to be available for selection, the news isn’t as positive for Dawson, who will now spend another two to three weeks on the sidelines. Forward Cam Zurhaar could make a return here from a calf niggle.

Position Players Rucks Goad, Nyuon, Xerri, Maley, Free Defenders Corr, Daw, Logue, Pink, Dawson, Sheezel, McDonald, Hardeman, Goater, Bergman, Archer Midfielders Greenwood, Taylor, Wardlaw, Duursma, Scott, Davies-Uniacke, McKercher, Simpkin, Tucker, Shiels, Stephens, Thomas, Phillips, Lazzaro Forwards Larkey, Coleman-Jones, Comben, Sellers, Stephenson, Fisher, Powell, Curtis, Ford, Drury, Harvey, Zurhaar, Hansen Jr.

Hawthorn Hawks team news

Sam Mitchell could swing the axe after Hawthorn's horror performance against the Suns in Round 5. There were far too many passengers, with Sam Butler, Conor Nash, Max Ramsden, Josh Ward and Connor Macdonald all now on the chopping block.

Unfortunately, Luke Breust will miss another two weeks, while Ned Reeves has entered the concussion protocols.

Changkuoth Jiath (hamstring), Will Day, and Mitch Lewis (hamstring/knee) could all be cleared to return from their respective injury layoffs here.

Utility man Harry Morrison, the uncapped Josh Bennetts and defender Jai Serong could be called upon to suit up here in a bid to freshen things up.

Position Players Ruck Darcy, Jackson, Knobel, Jones, Reidy Defender McDonald, Pearce, Ollie Murphy, Cox, Draper, Voss, Chapman, Clark, Ryan, Hughes, Worner, Young, Walker, Wagner Midfielder O'Meara, Serong, Fyfe, Brayshaw, Aish, Sharp, Brodie, Erasmus, Simpson, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Williams, Stanley Forward Davies, Corbett, Taberner, Amiss, Treacy, Kuek, Sturt, Walters, Emmett, Frederick, Murphy, Switkowski, Delean, Banfield

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/07/23 North Melbourne 40-88 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 01/04/23 Hawthorn Hawks 80-61 North Melbourne AFL 23/07/22 North Melbourne 75-121 Hawthorn Hawks AFL 20/03/22 Hawthorn Hawks 78-58 North Melbourne AFL 15/05/21 Hawthorn Hawks 80-87 North Melbourne AFL

More AFL news and coverage