How to watch today's Melbourne vs GWS Giants AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Melbourne Demons (10-8) face a crucial test as they host GWS Giants (11-7) at the MCG on Saturday night.
The Demons are desperate to bounce back from a damaging loss against Fremantle that has severely dented their finals aspirations. Currently sitting outside the top eight, the Demons know a victory would propel them back into contention, but they'll have to overcome the absence of star ruckman Max Gawn and midfield maestro Christian Petracca, whose absence was glaringly obvious in their heavy defeat to the Dockers where they lost by a whopping 31 points.
On the other hand, the Giants are riding high on a three-game winning streak, having comfortably dispatched the Gold Coast Suns in their latest outing. Adam Kingsley's men find themselves just two points behind Brisbane and Fremantle in third and fourth respectively, and with a tough run home, these four points could prove pivotal in their quest for a top-four berth.
Melbourne vs GWS Giants date and start time
|Date
|Saturday, July 27, 2024
|Start time
|7:30pm AEST/ 7:00pm ACST/ 5:30pm AWST
|Venue
|Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
|Location
|Yarra Park, Melbourne, Victoria
Melbourne vs GWS Giants team news
Melbourne Demons
Christian Salem has suffered a low grade hamstring strain and will miss the entire month. Koltyn Tholstrup is in concussion protocol after suffering a head hit over the weekend.
Max Gawn is a test this weekend but will need to pass a fitness test to ensure selection.
GWS Giants
Isaac Cumming has been declared out for the rest of the regular season due to a hamstring injury. Stephen Coniglio and Sam Taylor will both going to be put through their paces to determine their fitness for this weekend.
|Position
|Players
|Rucks
|Preuss, Briggs, Madden
|Defenders
|Whitfield, Ash, Cumming, Haynes, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Leake, Perryman, Fonti, Cadman, Taylor, Aleer, Himmelberg, Buckley
|Midfielders
|Jones, Coniglio, Ward, Angwin, Wehr, Green, Callaghan, Rowston, Thomas, Fahey, Hamilton, Derksen
|Forwards
|Greene, Cadman, Bedford, Daniels, Stone, Peatling, Kelly, Hogan, Peatling, McMullin, O'Halloran, Kennedy, Wardius, Brown, Cadman, Haynes, Keeffe, Riccardi, Gruzewski
Melbourne vs GWS Form
Melbourne: WLWWL
|Round
|Match
|R19
|Fremantle 116-66 Melbourne
|R18
|Melbourne 84-67 Essendon
|R17
|Melbourne 112-58 West Coast
|R16
|Brisbane 86-81 Melbourne
|R15
|North Melbourne 70-67 Melbourne
GWS: LLWWW
|Round
|Match
|R19
|GWS 89-50 Gold Coast
|R18
|Richmond 84-108 GWS
|R17
|GWS 116-104 Carlton
|R16
|Adelaide 94-78 GWS
|R15
|GWS 75-102 Sydney
Melbourne vs GWS Head-to-Head Results
|Year
|Match
|2023
|Demons 45-47 Giants
|2022
|Demons 120-53 Giants
|2021
|Demons 55-64 Giants
|2021
|Giants 68-102 Demons
|2020
|Giants 74-79 Demons