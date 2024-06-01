How to watch today's Melbourne vs Fremantle AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Melbourne versus Fremantle AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Melbourne Demons (7-4) will look to cement their place in the top four when they face the Fremantle Dockers (5-5) at the MCG this Sunday in the AFL.

Meanwhile, Fremantle (6-4-1), who sit in the 9th position on the ladder, displayed that they could match with the leading contenders when it came within a straight kick of defeating the reigning champions in the dying stages of their clash. The Dockers might have expected even more against the injury-ravaged Pies, but they could now climb back into the top eight by grabbing four points from the Demons ahead of their own mid-season bye.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Melbourne vs Fremantle in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Melbourne vs Fremantle date and start time

Date Sunday, June 02, 2024 Start time 1:00pm AEST/ 12:30pm ACST/ 11:00pm AWST Venue TIO Traeger Park Location Alice Springs, Australia

How to watch Melbourne vs Fremantle on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Melbourne vs Fremantle game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch on Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Melbourne vs Fremantle team news

Melbourne Demons

Harrison Petty will be ready for the Fremantle encounter after scans revealed no severe damage soon after being substituted out of Sunday's game with an ankle issue. Daniel Turner (calf) may also be eligible for this match, as he has recovered from a calf injury ahead of schedule. Tom Fullarton, who has yet to make his Demons debut, was a late absentee from Sunday's emergency list due to hamstring pain.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Fremantle Dockers

Fremantle forward Michael Frederick recovered well after having a concussion test and is likely to return this week. Matthew Taberner sustained a concussion early in Peel Thunder's WAFL game. Ethan Stanley (ankle) has recovered well from his injury but will miss this game; as for Nathan O'Driscoll (knee), the Dockers have yet to choose a recovery date.

Position Players Rucks Darcy, Jackson, Knobel, Jones, Reidy Defenders McDonald, Pearce, Ollie Murphy, Cox, Draper, Voss, Chapman, Clark, Ryan, Hughes, Worner, Young, Walker, Wagner Midfielders O'Meara, Serong, Fyfe, Brayshaw, Aish, Sharp, Brodie, Erasmus, Simpson, O'Driscoll, Johnson, Williams, Stanley Forwards Davies, Corbett, Taberner, Amiss, Treacy, Kuek, Sturt, Walters, Emmett, Frederick, Murphy, Switkowski, Delean, Banfield

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/05/23 Melbourne Demons 72-79 Fremantle Dockers AFL 29/07/22 Fremantle Dockers 39-85 Melbourne Demons AFL 28/05/22 Melbourne Demons 56-94 Fremantle Dockers AFL 20/03/21 Melbourne Demons 80-58 Fremantle Dockers AFL 07/09/20 Melbourne Demons 33-47 Fremantle Dockers AFL

