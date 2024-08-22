This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
melbourne demons afl
Watch Melbourne vs Collingwood on Kayo Sports
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Melbourne Demons vs Collingwood Magpies AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Demons vs Magpies AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

On Friday night, Melbourne and Collingwood will kick off the final round of the home-and-away season at the MCG.

Melbourne ended a four-game losing streak with a dominant 54-point victory over Gold Coast, their second-largest win of the season. Despite this impressive performance, Simon Goodwin's team will miss out on the finals. However, they can still finish as high as 10th if they secure a win this weekend.

Collingwood still has a slim chance of making the top eight, though it's highly unlikely. They showed their resilience with a dramatic one-point comeback win over Brisbane in their last match. Nick Daicos starred in that game, scoring crucial goals and strengthening his bid for a Brownlow Medal.

Craig Macrae's team aims to extend their recent strong form against Melbourne, having won five of the last six encounters, including the latest King's Birthday clash by 38 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Melbourne Demons vs Collingwood Magpies in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Melbourne Demons vs Collingwood Magpies date and start time

DateFriday, August 23, 2024
Start time7:40pm AEST/ 7:10pm ACST/ 5:40pm AWST
VenueMelbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
LocationYarra Park, Melbourne, Victoria

How to watch Melbourne vs Collingwood on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Melbourne Demons vs Port Adelaide AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Melbourne vs Collingwood game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Melbourne vs Collingwood team news

Melbourne's Tom Sparrow will miss the final game of the year after suffering a leg injury in last week's win. The Dees will finish the regular season with as many as seven players on the long-term injury list.

As for Collingwood, Ash Johnson (concussion) and Brody Mihocek are the only two players on the short-term injury list but neither will return in the Pies' final game of the season.

PositionMelbourneCollingwood
FBJake Lever, Tom McDonald, Judd McVeeCharlie Dean, Darcy Moore, Brayden Maynard
HBJake Bowey, Adam Tomlinson, Marty HoreWill Hoskin-Elliott, Jeremy Howe, Isaac Quaynor
CEd Langdon, Jack Viney, Christian SalemSteele Sidebottom, Jack Crisp, Josh Daicos
HFKade Chandler, Harrison Petty, Jack BillingsBobby Hill, Lachie Schultz, Jamie Elliott
FFKysaiah Pickett, Jacob van Rooyen, Bayley FritschBeau McCreery, Mason Cox, Patrick Lipinski
FOLMax Gawn, Alex Neal-Bullen, Trent RiversDarcy Cameron, Nick Daicos, Scott Pendlebury
ICJohn Noble, Edward Allan, Finlay Macrae, Joe Richards, Wil ParkerBailey Laurie, Jake Melksham, Blake Howes, Koltyn Tholstrup, Daniel Turner
EMGBilly Frampton, Jakob Ryan, Ned LongMatthew Jefferson, Taj Woewodin, Kynan Brown

Melbourne vs Collingwood Form

Melbourne: LLLLW

RoundMatch
R23Gold Coast 63-117 Melbourne
R22Melbourne 51-53 Port Adelaide
R21Western Bulldogs 110-59 Melbourne
R20Melbourne 83-85 GWS
R19Fremantle 116-66 Melbourne

Collingwood: LWWLW

RoundMatch
R23Collingwood 79-78 Brisbane
R22Sydney 89-86 Collingwood
R21Collingwood 84-81 Carlton
R20Collingwood 93-67 Richmond
R19Hawthorn 133-67 Collingwood

Melbourne vs Collingwood Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2024Magpies 89-51 Demons
2023Magpies 60-53 Demons
2023Demons 66-62 Magpies
2022Demons 89-96 Magpies
2022Magpies 82-56 Demons

