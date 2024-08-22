How to watch today's Melbourne Demons vs Collingwood Magpies AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Demons vs Magpies AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

On Friday night, Melbourne and Collingwood will kick off the final round of the home-and-away season at the MCG.

Melbourne ended a four-game losing streak with a dominant 54-point victory over Gold Coast, their second-largest win of the season. Despite this impressive performance, Simon Goodwin's team will miss out on the finals. However, they can still finish as high as 10th if they secure a win this weekend.

Collingwood still has a slim chance of making the top eight, though it's highly unlikely. They showed their resilience with a dramatic one-point comeback win over Brisbane in their last match. Nick Daicos starred in that game, scoring crucial goals and strengthening his bid for a Brownlow Medal.

Craig Macrae's team aims to extend their recent strong form against Melbourne, having won five of the last six encounters, including the latest King's Birthday clash by 38 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Melbourne Demons vs Collingwood Magpies in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Melbourne Demons vs Collingwood Magpies date and start time

Date Friday, August 23, 2024 Start time 7:40pm AEST/ 7:10pm ACST/ 5:40pm AWST Venue Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Location Yarra Park, Melbourne, Victoria

How to watch Melbourne vs Collingwood on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Melbourne Demons vs Port Adelaide AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Melbourne vs Collingwood game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Melbourne vs Collingwood team news

Melbourne's Tom Sparrow will miss the final game of the year after suffering a leg injury in last week's win. The Dees will finish the regular season with as many as seven players on the long-term injury list.

As for Collingwood, Ash Johnson (concussion) and Brody Mihocek are the only two players on the short-term injury list but neither will return in the Pies' final game of the season.

Position Melbourne Collingwood FB Jake Lever, Tom McDonald, Judd McVee Charlie Dean, Darcy Moore, Brayden Maynard HB Jake Bowey, Adam Tomlinson, Marty Hore Will Hoskin-Elliott, Jeremy Howe, Isaac Quaynor C Ed Langdon, Jack Viney, Christian Salem Steele Sidebottom, Jack Crisp, Josh Daicos HF Kade Chandler, Harrison Petty, Jack Billings Bobby Hill, Lachie Schultz, Jamie Elliott FF Kysaiah Pickett, Jacob van Rooyen, Bayley Fritsch Beau McCreery, Mason Cox, Patrick Lipinski FOL Max Gawn, Alex Neal-Bullen, Trent Rivers Darcy Cameron, Nick Daicos, Scott Pendlebury IC John Noble, Edward Allan, Finlay Macrae, Joe Richards, Wil Parker Bailey Laurie, Jake Melksham, Blake Howes, Koltyn Tholstrup, Daniel Turner EMG Billy Frampton, Jakob Ryan, Ned Long Matthew Jefferson, Taj Woewodin, Kynan Brown

Melbourne vs Collingwood Form

Melbourne: LLLLW

Round Match R23 Gold Coast 63-117 Melbourne R22 Melbourne 51-53 Port Adelaide R21 Western Bulldogs 110-59 Melbourne R20 Melbourne 83-85 GWS R19 Fremantle 116-66 Melbourne

Collingwood: LWWLW

Round Match R23 Collingwood 79-78 Brisbane R22 Sydney 89-86 Collingwood R21 Collingwood 84-81 Carlton R20 Collingwood 93-67 Richmond R19 Hawthorn 133-67 Collingwood

Melbourne vs Collingwood Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Magpies 89-51 Demons 2023 Magpies 60-53 Demons 2023 Demons 66-62 Magpies 2022 Demons 89-96 Magpies 2022 Magpies 82-56 Demons

