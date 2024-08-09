How to watch today's Melbourne Demons vs Port Adelaide AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Melbourne Demons vs Port Adelaide AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Melbourne Demons (10-10) will be eager to break their three-match winless streak when they face Port Adelaide Power (13-7) at the MCG on Saturday night.

The Demons' hopes for the finals have taken a hit following a disappointing performance against the Western Bulldogs, where they lost by 51 points in what was arguably their most crucial match of the season. However, they did manage to secure a narrow seven-point victory over Port earlier in the season, even while playing away.

In contrast, Port Adelaide is enjoying a successful run, having won five of their last six matches as they aim to solidify their place in the top four. This turnaround comes just two months after coach Ken Hinkley faced intense scrutiny regarding his position.

Their latest victory was particularly impressive, as they dominated the top-of-the-ladder Sydney Swans, scoring 71 points before Sydney even registered their first score, ultimately winning by a staggering 112 points.

As both teams prepare for this clash, Melbourne will be looking to regain their form, while Port Adelaide seeks to continue their winning momentum.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Melbourne Demons vs Essendon Bombers in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Melbourne vs Port Adelaide date and start time

Date Saturday, August 10, 2024 Start time 7:30pm AEST/ 7:00pm ACST/ 5:30pm AWST Venue Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Location Yarra Park, Melbourne, Victoria

How to watch Melbourne vs Port Adelaide on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Melbourne Demons vs Port Adelaide AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Melbourne vs Port Adelaide game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and also be available to watch Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Melbourne vs Port Adelaide team news

Melbourne's Steven May picked up multiple rib fractures at the weekend and as of yet, there's been no timeline put on his potential return.

Christian Salem is still a few weeks away as he starts to step up his training efforts while Ben Brown returned last week via the VFL.

As for Port Adelaide, Todd Marshall suits up this week after passing his fitness tests, while Ivan Soldo is also in line to feature.

Trent McKenzie strained his quad at training and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Position Melbourne Port Adelaide FB Adam Tomlinson, Jake Lever, Judd McVee Lachie Jones, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Miles Bergman HB Jake Bowey, Tom McDonald, Christian Salem Logan Evans, Aliir Aliir, Dan Houston C Ed Langdon, Clayton Oliver, Alex Neal-Bullen Jase Burgoyne, Ollie Wines, Willem Drew HF Kysaiah Pickett, Harrison Petty, Kade Chandler Darcy Byrne-Jones, Todd Marshall, Willie Rioli FF Koltyn Tholstrup, Bayley Fritsch, Jacob van Rooyen Esava Ratugolea, Charlie Dixon, Connor Rozee FOL Max Gawn, Jack Viney, Tom Sparrow Jordon Sweet, Jason Horne-Francis, Zak Butters IC Jake Melksham, Trent Rivers, Marty Hore, Jack Billings, Daniel Turner Quinton Narkle, Kane Farrell, Jackson Mead, Francis Evans, Travis Boak EMG Kynan Brown, Matthew Jefferson, Blake Howes Ryan Burton, Will Lorenz, Dante Visentini

Melbourne vs Port Adelaide Form

Melbourne: WWLLL

Round Match R21 Western Bulldogs 110-59 Melbourne R20 Melbourne 83-85 GWS R19 Fremantle 116-66 Melbourne R18 Melbourne 84-67 Essendon R17 Melbourne 112-58 West Coast

Port Adelaide: WLWWW

Round Match R21 Port Adelaide 148-36 Sydney R20 Carlton 65-79 Port Adelaide R19 Port Adelaide 116-75 Richmond R18 Gold Coast 96-82 Port Adelaide R17 Port Adelaide 102-54 Western Bulldogs

Melbourne vs Port Adelaide Head-to-Head Results

Year Match 2024 Power 89-96 Demons 2023 Power 80-76 Demons 2022 Demons 83-69 Power 2022 Power 36-68 Demons 2021 Power 55-86 Demons

More AFL news and coverage