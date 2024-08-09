This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Watch Melbourne vs Port Adelaide on Kayo Sports
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Melbourne Demons vs Port Adelaide AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Melbourne Demons vs Port Adelaide AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Melbourne Demons (10-10) will be eager to break their three-match winless streak when they face Port Adelaide Power (13-7) at the MCG on Saturday night.

The Demons' hopes for the finals have taken a hit following a disappointing performance against the Western Bulldogs, where they lost by 51 points in what was arguably their most crucial match of the season. However, they did manage to secure a narrow seven-point victory over Port earlier in the season, even while playing away.

In contrast, Port Adelaide is enjoying a successful run, having won five of their last six matches as they aim to solidify their place in the top four. This turnaround comes just two months after coach Ken Hinkley faced intense scrutiny regarding his position.

Their latest victory was particularly impressive, as they dominated the top-of-the-ladder Sydney Swans, scoring 71 points before Sydney even registered their first score, ultimately winning by a staggering 112 points.

As both teams prepare for this clash, Melbourne will be looking to regain their form, while Port Adelaide seeks to continue their winning momentum.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Melbourne Demons vs Port Adelaide in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Melbourne vs Port Adelaide date and start time

DateSaturday, August 10, 2024
Start time7:30pm AEST/ 7:00pm ACST/ 5:30pm AWST
VenueMelbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
LocationYarra Park, Melbourne, Victoria

How to watch Melbourne vs Port Adelaide on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Melbourne Demons vs Port Adelaide AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Melbourne vs Port Adelaide game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV and also be available to watch Fox Sports 3 on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Melbourne vs Port Adelaide team news

Melbourne's Steven May picked up multiple rib fractures at the weekend and as of yet, there's been no timeline put on his potential return.

Christian Salem is still a few weeks away as he starts to step up his training efforts while Ben Brown returned last week via the VFL.

As for Port Adelaide, Todd Marshall suits up this week after passing his fitness tests, while Ivan Soldo is also in line to feature.

Trent McKenzie strained his quad at training and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

PositionMelbournePort Adelaide
FBAdam Tomlinson, Jake Lever, Judd McVeeLachie Jones, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Miles Bergman
HBJake Bowey, Tom McDonald, Christian SalemLogan Evans, Aliir Aliir, Dan Houston
CEd Langdon, Clayton Oliver, Alex Neal-BullenJase Burgoyne, Ollie Wines, Willem Drew
HFKysaiah Pickett, Harrison Petty, Kade ChandlerDarcy Byrne-Jones, Todd Marshall, Willie Rioli
FFKoltyn Tholstrup, Bayley Fritsch, Jacob van RooyenEsava Ratugolea, Charlie Dixon, Connor Rozee
FOLMax Gawn, Jack Viney, Tom SparrowJordon Sweet, Jason Horne-Francis, Zak Butters
ICJake Melksham, Trent Rivers, Marty Hore, Jack Billings, Daniel TurnerQuinton Narkle, Kane Farrell, Jackson Mead, Francis Evans, Travis Boak
EMGKynan Brown, Matthew Jefferson, Blake HowesRyan Burton, Will Lorenz, Dante Visentini

Melbourne vs Port Adelaide Form

Melbourne: WWLLL

RoundMatch
R21Western Bulldogs 110-59 Melbourne
R20Melbourne 83-85 GWS
R19Fremantle 116-66 Melbourne
R18Melbourne 84-67 Essendon
R17Melbourne 112-58 West Coast

Port Adelaide: WLWWW

RoundMatch
R21Port Adelaide 148-36 Sydney
R20Carlton 65-79 Port Adelaide
R19Port Adelaide 116-75 Richmond
R18Gold Coast 96-82 Port Adelaide
R17Port Adelaide 102-54 Western Bulldogs

Melbourne vs Port Adelaide Head-to-Head Results

YearMatch
2024Power 89-96 Demons
2023Power 80-76 Demons
2022Demons 83-69 Power
2022Power 36-68 Demons
2021Power 55-86 Demons

More AFL news and coverage

