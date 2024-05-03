How to watch today's Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Melbourne versus Geelong AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

League-leading Geelong Cats (7-0) will travel to face the high-flying Melbourne Demons (5-2) at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Saturday's AFL Round 8 action.

Melbourne returned to winning ways, prevailing in their clash with Richmond last week, pulling off a dominant 42-85 victory. That is now five wins in their last six matches, enough to propel them to fourth in the standings.

However, they come up against the side that begins Round 8 at the top of the ladder. The Cats maintained their perfect start to the season by securing a 118-105 win against Carlton last time out and while this could be a much trickier affair, the Cats are expected to keep their winning streak and 100% record intact.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Melbourne vs Geelong date and start time

Date Saturday, May 4, 2024 Start time 7:30 pm AEST/ 7:00 pm ACST/ 5:30 pm AWST Venue Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Location Yarra Park, Melbourne, Victoria

How to watch Melbourne vs Geelong on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Melbourne Demons vs Geelong Cats AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Melbourne vs Geelong game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Melbourne vs Geelong team news

Melbourne Demons

There are no fresh injury concerns this week for Melbourne. Jake Bowey (collarbone) is on track for a return next week while Christian Salem (hamstring) and Charlie Spargo (achilles) are still a few weeks away from returning to footy action.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Geelong Cats

Tom Stewart will be assessed for concussion later in the week but looks set to face the Demons on Saturday night after missing last week's victory over Carlton Blues. However, the Cats will be missing Patrick Dangerfield (hamstring) for at least a month. Youngsters Mitch Edwards (back) and Joe Furphy (ankle) are edging closer to a return.

Position Players Rucks Stanley, Conway, Edwards, Humphries, Neale, Furphy, Blicavs Defenders Kolodjashnij, O'Sullivan, De Koning, Bews, Guthrie, Henry, Jeka, Bowes, Duncan, Atkins, Murdoch, Mullin, Mark Midfielders Tuohy, Parfitt, Bruhn, Mannagh, Holmes, Knevitt, Stevens, Willis, Wiltshire, Clark, Guthrie, Hardie Forwards Cameron, Stengle, Foster, Hawkins, Dempsey, Close, Rohan, Stewart, Clohesy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/05/24 Melbourne Demons 78-63 Geelong Cats AFL 22/06/23 Geelong Cats 91-63 Melbourne Demons AFL 07/07/22 Geelong Cats 125-42 Melbourne Demons AFL 10/09/21 Melbourne Demons 77-81 Geelong Cats AFL 21/08/21 Geelong Cats 85-60 Melbourne Demons AFL 11/04/21 Melbourne Demons 16-28 Geelong Cats AFL

