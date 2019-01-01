Melbourne City release O'Halloran as Baccus locked down

Another foreigner bites the dust at City

Melbourne City's poor history of foreign signings has continued with Scottish attacker Michael O'Halloran released on compassionate grounds.

The 27-year-old winger had struggled with injuries since arriving in Australia and made just three substitute appearances for Warren Joyce's side before being allowed to leave the club.

With Bruno Fornaroli also expected to leave the club this month, O'Halloran's departure does give City added flexibility to sign other players in January.

After first joining Joyce's side as an injury replacement for the O'Halloran, Kearyn Baccus has now landed a permanent deal, putting pen to paper on a three-and-a-half year contract.

"It's been a big couple of months with the club and now I'm just glad I can officially call Melbourne City home," Baccus said.

"I've wanted to come for a while now and I'm happy to be here now.

"I want to win something and I think with the team that we have that that's achievable this year, with the coach especially, anything is possible. Hopefully we can win some silverware and be there or thereabouts challenging for the title."

Though never really given a chance to impress, O'Halloran's unsuccessful stint with City sees him join the likes of Marcin Budzinski and Robert Koren as foreigners that failed to take off for the club.

The former Rangers attacker is now expected to seek a new club in Europe with a return to Scotland a strong possibility.