How to watch today's Melbourne Demons vs Brisbane Lions AFL match: Livestream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Melbourne versus Brisbane AFL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The high-flying Melbourne Demons (4-1) will square off against the Brisbane Lions (1-3) at the MCG on Thursday in AFL Round 5 action.

Tipped to be a premiership contender again, the Lions have stumbled early in 2024 amid murmurs of a dressing room divide. They finally kick-started their season with a 70-point win over North Melbourne last week.

Now, all eyes turn to the MCG, with the Lions' having lot to prove. Is Brisbane only capable of thrashing a team expected to be in the bottom two like last weekend, or can they take the scalp of Melbourne and put themselves back in the hunt for top four?

Melbourne, on the other hand, have made a strong start to the campaign. They knocked off Port Adelaide away from home to sit pretty at 4-1, and will fancy their chances of further success here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Melbourne Demons vs Brisbane Lions in the AFL, plus plenty more.

Melbourne vs Brisbane date and start time

Date Thursday, April 11, 2024 Start time 7:30 pm AEST, 7:00 pm ACST, 5:30 pm AWST Venue Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Location Yarra Park, Melbourne, Victoria

How to watch Melbourne vs Brisbane on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the Melbourne Demons vs Brisbane Lions AFL game in Australia, including Network Seven, Foxtel, Foxtel from Telstra, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream the aforementioned AFL game is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Melbourne vs Brisbane game on?

The game will be broadcast live on 7mate on free-to-air TV, and will also be available to watch Fox Footy on pay TV. Triple M, ABC and AFL Nation will provide the radio coverage.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Melbourne vs Brisbane team news

Melbourne Demons team news

West Australian Koltyn Tholstrup will make his Demons debut against Brisbane tomorrow night, following a solid start to the VFL season

After back-to-back wins of monumental value in Adelaide across the last fortnight, Melbourne have clearly found their winning formula and could stick with the same playing squad.

There will be one forced change, though, with Kysaiah Pickett unsuccessful in his appeal to reverse his one-match bump ban at the Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Position Players Rucks Soldo, Sweet, Ratugolea, Visentini Defenders Burton, McKenzie, Clurey, Aliir, Zerk-Thatcher, McCallum, Marshall, Houston, Farrell, Burgoyne, Williams, L. Jones Midfielders Rozee, Sinn, Butters, Boak, Bergman, Wines, Charleson, Drew, Lorenz, Jackson, Mead Forwards Marshall, Finlayson, Lord, Scully, Walsh, Powell-Pepper, Riolli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Dixon, Anastasopoulos, Evans, Scully, Byrne-Jones, McEntee, Narkle

Brisbane Lions team news

The Lions come to the MCG with not too many injury or selection issues this week, with just Zac Bailey's ankle injury from last Friday's encounter at Norwood Oval looming.

If he becomes unavailable, James Tunstill may enter into the starting lineup, giving veteran Jarrod Lyons an opportunity to make his way back into the side as a substitute.

Position Players Rucks Fort, Lane, McInerney Defenders Berry, Doedee, Madden, Coleman, Prior, McKenna, Fletcher, Starcevich, Michael, Payne, Joyce, Answerth, Wilmot, Zakostelsky, Gardiner, Ryan, Smith, Lester, Fort, Lane, McInerney Midfielders Lohmann, Robertson, Ah Chee, Dunkley, McCluggage, Ashcroft, Neale, Rayner, Lyons, Sharp, Bailey, Torrent, Reville Forwards Daniher, McCarthy, Cameron, Hipwood, Smith, Tunstill, Brain

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 14/07/23 Melbourne Demons 105-104 Brisbane Lions AFL 24/03/23 Brisbane Lions 93-82 Melbourne Demons AFL 09/09/22 Melbourne Demons 79-92 Brisbane Lions AFL 19/08/22 Brisbane Lions 57-115 Melbourne Demons AFL 23/06/22 Melbourne Demons 117-53 Brisbane Lions AFL

