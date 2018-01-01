McCormack wants out at Mariners as he eyes Scotland loan - report

The Aston Villa striker is back in Europe for treatment on an injury and might not be returning to the A-League

Scottish striker Ross McCormack's stint with A-League side Central Coast Mariners could be over with reports he's set to stay in Europe and chase a loan deal in Scotland.

The Aston Villa loanee was sent back to his parent club for specialist treatment on a knee injury earlier in December and was expected to be back for the Mariners' clash against Perth Glory on New Years Eve.

McCormack is however nowhere to be seen in Australia and was in fact spotted watching his former side Motherwell play in Scotland over the weekend.

Having scored just once across five appearances for the struggling Mariners, The Daily Mail is reporting that McCormack wants to cut his loan deal short and is in talks with Motherwell about a potential loan deal.

The now 32 year old broke out with Motherwell between 2006 and 2008 scoring 14 goals across 57 appearances which sealed him a move to English club Cardiff City.

While talk of a looming departure from the Mariners is yet to be confirmed, McCormack's time with Melbourne City last season was also cut short after he had starred for Warren Joyce's side.

Should McCormack leave the Central Coast it leaves Mike Mulvey with another headache as he looks to turn a nightmare season around, but would allow him to bring in another foreigner in January.

As it stands, the Mariners winless run in the A-League has passed 300 days with the club scoring just seven goals across their first nine matches.