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Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that a private conversation with Pep Guardiola played a pivotal role in his decision to leave the USMNT for the Manchester United hotseat. The Argentine tactician is set to take charge at Old Trafford following the dismissal of Michael Carrick, who left the club languishing in the Premier League relegation zone.

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How a September chat sparked Pochettino's Old Trafford return

Manchester United confirmed the 54-year-old's appointment last week, handing him a fourth Premier League post after spells at Southampton, Tottenham, and Chelsea. It marks his first club role since departing Stamford Bridge at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The move represents a swift U-turn by the Argentine, who had signed a contract extension with the USMNT just one month earlier. Speaking to Guardiola at a match in September prompted Pochettino to rethink his commitment to international football - a revelation unlikely to sit well with USA supporters.

Pochettino admits missing the daily grind of club football

Ahead of his exit, Pochettino told The Telegraph that long gaps between international camps left him craving daily training and media duties.

"I am ready [to return]," he said. "This is what I miss a little bit. I miss to be, every day, with something here. Guardiola asked me when I was at the game, he said, 'Oh, you don’t want to come back to the Premier League?' I said, 'No, I'm happy here.'

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"[He said] 'Yeah, but you don’t miss, every day, to…' I say, 'A little bit, yes, because you think now today, and then we have December camp against Jamaica for the MLS [players in the pool]. But after, you need to wait [until] March. What do you do? You need to watch games, you need to travel - administrative things. That is nice, it’s good.

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"But every day, to be involved: press conference, training, everything … this type of possibility, like with United, you say yes. I want that. I want to prove myself again."

Pochettino backs Guardiola to take over the USMNT

Ironically, Guardiola is now heavily linked with succeeding Pochettino in the USA dugout after a two-year spell that elevated the role's prestige. The Spaniard is currently on a one-year sabbatical following his Manchester City departure at the end of last season.

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Pochettino endorsed his former rival for the post, pointing to the squad's quality and new training facilities. "It's the perfect moment to arrive to the Federation," Pochettino stated. "Take it because he's going to find really good people, good players. The player can fit for his style."

One final USMNT match before reporting to Carrington

Before starting at United on Wednesday, Pochettino will oversee the USMNT one last time in the early hours of Wednesday morning (UK time). Leading 6-0 from the first leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final against Haiti, the return fixture should prove a routine farewell.

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Upon reporting to Carrington, however, the real pressure begins. Inheriting a side fighting to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone, Pochettino faces an immediate battle to rescue United's campaign and prove himself back in England's top flight.