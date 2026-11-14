Pep Guardiola, Thierry Henry or BJ Callaghan? The USMNT’s options to replace Mauricio Pochettino

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- Even with Mauricio Pochettino sitting beside him, U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson began to speak about the future at the USMNT manager position. Pochettino doesn't officially depart for Manchester United until Wednesday, but that doesn't mean the process of replacing him hasn't already started.

That process can be extensive. The USMNT doesn't have competitive fixtures until March, with next month's camp set to go ahead under Steve Cherundolo in a non-FIFA window. Given the four-month break between official games, U.S. Soccer can leave no stone unturned. And, according to Batson, they're already starting to turn over stones.

"Our ambition is high," Batson said," and we believe that this is one of the great coaching jobs in the world. We have an experienced group of players. We've got a dynamic young pool of players...We publicly shared our ambition is to be in a position where we're winning major tournaments, including World Cups, and we want to make sure that we're attracting leaders who help us do just that.

"We know from our experience that great leaders want to work with great people, and great leaders want to make an impact on things that matter. We think that we've proven that, at U.S. Soccer, we are a great place to work, and we're a great place to make legacy-defining impact."

The coaching choice will define legacies, no doubt. Pochettino isn't an easy man to follow, and the road to the 2030 World Cup won't be a forgiving one. So who are the candidates that U.S. Soccer could target to lead the way? GOAL takes a look...