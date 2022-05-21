Lyon overwhelm Barcelona in Women's Champions League final to claim eighth European triumph
Andrew Steel
Getty Images
Lyon claimed a 3-1 win in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday against Barcelona to regain their place atop European football.
First half goals for Amandine Henry - who scored an all-time great effort - Ada Hegerberg and Catarina Macario put the French side on course for a comfortable victory in Turin.
Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas struck for Barcelona shortly before the break, but Lyon held the Blaugrana at bay for the remainder of the match.