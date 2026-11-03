'Pretending nothing is happening doesn't help!' – Marcus Thuram admits Inter issues ahead of Feyenoord clash

Inter forward Marcus Thuram backed team leaders Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni after both admitted dressing room problems following the Milan derby defeat. Thuram stressed that acknowledging their poor match approaches is essential to fixing Inter's form.
Thuram echoes dressing room concerns following derby loss
Inter forward Marcus Thuram spoke to the media at De Kuip ahead of Tuesday's Champions League encounter against Feyenoord. The French international agreed with public assessments made by team-mates Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni after the 3-1 loss to Milan.
Thuram highlighted the spirit shown during their 10-man victory over Shakhtar as the standard required going forward.
The striker urged his team-mates to translate that intensity into every competition.
Thuram demands honesty over match approach flaws
Addressing Inter's recent inconsistency, Thuram insisted the squad must confront their early-game struggles directly. "You need to know it, acknowledge the issue, and then correct it; pretending nothing is happening doesn't help," Thuram stated firmly.
"I think we've all understood this and can now approach matches in the best possible way."
Regarding comments made by senior leaders, he added: "I agree. They are two leaders and know the team very well, I can only agree."
Forward defends dressing room leaders in Lautaro absence
Thuram rejected claims that Inter lack leadership when captain Lautaro Martinez is absent from the pitch. "Who says so? I don't think so. Everyone expresses themselves with their own character," Thuram explained.
"You can see what Lautaro does, but the others do very well too, we know it even if you don't see it."
On his own tactical duties, Thuram noted: "Sometimes we can press high up, others we have to wait: as a striker, I have to be good at choosing the right moments."
Inter target vital Champions League momentum
Thuram is expected to lead the line for Inter as they seek three points in Rotterdam.
The French forward remains eager to maintain his heavy workload amidst a demanding match schedule.
Inter focus on turning their European campaign around at De Kuip.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.