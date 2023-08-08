Man Utd line up Harry Maguire's replacement! Red Devils in talks with Nice for centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo

Manchester United's summer spending looks set to continue with Nice's centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo reportedly targeted to replace Harry Maguire.

United after Nice defender

Declared as 'not untransferable' by French outfit

Move depends on Maguire transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? According to RMC Sport, United have inquired about the 23-year-old as they look to add to their defence, which has already seen a big change through the departure of David de Gea and the subsequent arrival of Andre Onana. With former club captain Maguire looking ever more likely to leave Old Trafford this summer, Ten Hag finds himself needing another defensive option.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The early discussions with Todibo's entourage have been described as 'encouraging' but United will have to fend off potential interest from Juventus if they wish to secure their fourth signing of the summer. The move would represent a massive step up for the Frenchman as Nice finished ninth in Ligue 1 last season with the defender playing in 31 of their 38 games, helping to keep 10 clean sheets in the process.

WHAT NEXT FOR TODIBO? Only time will tell but should Maguire end up leaving Old Trafford, the young defender could find himself playing his football in the red of Manchester United this campaign.