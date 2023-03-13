Man Utd takeover: Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already started to assemble 'world-leading team' for when he buys the club

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is confident that he can complete a takeover at Manchester United, with a “world-leading team” reportedly being assembled.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils supporter, who is Britain's richest man, forms part of the bidding process intended to remove the Glazer family from power at Old Trafford. Ratcliffe does face competition from Qatari Sheikh Jassim, with his current offer only looking to take on the Glazers’ majority stake in United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Oldham-born billionaire believes he can prevail in discussions, though, as he has the backing of a passionate fan base and has already vowed to put the club back on top of the footballing mountain following a difficult 10 years.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Times reports that Ratcliffe is already piecing together plans for when he inherits the reins at Old Trafford, with Sir Dave Brailsford very much part of what he hopes will be a “world-leading” team off the field. Brailsford has previously enjoyed success with his “marginal gains” mantra when working in cycling and sailing.

WHAT NEXT? Brailsford is said to have been charged with the task of making the Red Devils “best in class” across all areas, with Ratcliffe due to meet with United this week as the Glazers seek to push takeover bids closer to their £5 billion ($6bn) asking price.