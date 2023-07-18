Man Utd to step up Randal Kolo Muani pursuit amid fears of overpaying for Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United intensify their pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani amid concerns of overpaying for Rasmus Hojlund, according to sources.

Man Utd turning focus to Randal Kolo Muani

Fears of overpaying for Rasmus Hojlund

Atalanta's high valuation for Hojlund a concern

WHAT HAPPENED: Manchester United have shifted their attention to Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani as they seek to bolster their attacking options as per ESPN. The move comes amid reservations about the valuation set by Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund, a primary target for United. The club recently completed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The Red Devils have already reportedly come to agreements with the striker, however, negotiations with Atalanta are expected to continue.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United's pursuit of a centre forward has led them to consider alternatives to Rasmus Hojlund, as Atalanta's asking price of at least €70 million is deemed excessive by the club. They view the 20-year-old Danish striker's valuation as disproportionate for a player still early in his career. With concerns over potentially overpaying, United is exploring other options, including Randal Kolo Muani.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty

WHAT NEXT: In the coming days, United is expected to continue their pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani and potentially submit a bid for the player. The club will also monitor the situation regarding Rasmus Hojlund, assessing whether Atalanta's valuation becomes more flexible or if alternative targets emerge. United's priority is to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the upcoming season.