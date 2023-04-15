Man Utd star Lisandro Martinez reveals his devastation at season-ending injury but vows he WILL come back stronger

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has spoken of his devastation at being ruled out for the rest of the season.

Ruled out for rest of season

Thanks fans for support

Fractured foot vs Sevilla

WHAT HAPPENED? United and Martinez's worst fears were confirmed after a scan revealed the Argentine had fractured a metatarsal. Martinez was carried from the field by his fellow World Cup winners Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel during the Reds' 2-2 Europa League draw with Sevilla on Thursday. The centre-back, though, has vowed to return stronger than ever.

WHAT THEY SAID: Martinez posted on Twitter: “Not the way I imagined what's been a very special season would end, but sometimes we face obstacles along the way that we have to overcome to make us stronger and we learn from them.

“I know that I'll be back soon to go for more. In the meantime, I'll continue to support my team-mates to achieve our objectives. The messages and support I've received has been amazing, they're giving me strength and encouragement. Thanks to you all from the bottom of my heart.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It turned out to be truncated but highly eventful season for Martinez, who started the campaign facing widespread doubts after United's woeful start to the season but soon became a key part of a United side that won its first silverware in six years. Add a historic World Cup win with Argentina to the mix and Martinez will have plenty of good memories as begins his road to recovery.

WHAT NEXT? United fell apart after Martinez's injury left them with 10 men on Thursday night, conceding two late, bizarre own goals. They'll be hoping for a more composed outing Sunday against Nottingham Forest.