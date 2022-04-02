Man Utd boss Rangnick details 'major target' for summer transfer window

Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United must pursue "hungry players" who want to be at the club, who are ready to develop and grow alongside the team if they hope to rebuild successfully.

The German has overseen a mixed tenure since succeeding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis until the end of the season, with the Red Devils set for another barren campaign in terms of silverware at Old Trafford.

Now, however, their coach has detailed what his successor will be looking for come the summer, adding that it will be players who wish to improve their game that will be the biggest boon to their hopes.

What has been said?

"It's obvious that something needs to be changed, something needs to be rebuilt in the summer," Rangnick told Sky Sports. "The team could do with some more highly-talented, hungry players who really want to develop their own careers.

"I don't think it should be that much about signing big names. I wouldn't mind big names! But for me it's important about being competitive, hungry, seeing a move to a club - and I have always believed this - not only as a big contract, a big-name club, but the next logical step in his career.

"If this happens, then you have a completely different level of motivation, aspiration, inspiration to play for whatever club that is. That should be the major target for the summer transfer window."

Rangnick hails Liverpool model

In seeking to prove his point, the German mooted towards one of United's biggest rivals, observing that they have delivered an intelligent model of recruitment and growth when it has come to picking up their key targets over the past half-decade or so.

"Look at Liverpool," he added. "When Jurgen Klopp came there five-and-a-half years ago it was early in the season, but they still finished eighth in the Premier League with a point average of about 1.6.

"If you compare the line-up from that final to now, they added top signings in almost every transfer window. Players for whom that move would've been the next step - Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah. "It shows it's possible, but you need to have both the quality and process of recruitment and players plus the best possible manager."

