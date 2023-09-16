Man Utd boss Marc Skinner insists Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps is '100% committed' to club despite Arsenal transfer pursuit

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps is "100 percent committed" to the club despite a dogged transfer pursuit from Arsenal, says Marc Skinner.

WHAT'S HAPPENED? The England shotstopper was linked with a move to the Gunners during the Women's Super League transfer window earlier this month, sparking speculation over her future.

Earps, who starred for the Lionesses in their successful Euro 2022 campaign and helped them to a silver-medal finish at the 2023 World Cup earlier this year, is considered one of the premier goalkeepers in the women's game.

Following the close, however, the 30-year-old is set to remain with United through the rest of 2023, and Skinner is adamant that she will not be looking for the exit door any time soon.

WHAT'S BEEN SAID: "I've known Mary a long time," Skinner said in a press conference. "She's been exceptional for a number of years, so of course we wanted to keep her and build on what we want to do, which is win.

"Part of the modern game is that we have speculation over top players. Our relationship has been brilliant through this - open conversation and communication, and she's 100% committed. She wants to win and so do I. We're aligned in our thinking and our team needs to perform. As long as we want the same thing, then it's a perfect marriage."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United will be relieved to hold onto Earps, having already lost Alessia Russo on a free transfer to Arsenal after knocking back a pair of world-record bids by the Gunners during the January transfer window. Skinner has no fear of a repeat situation though, and insists his bond with the departed forward remains strong, adding: "If you ask Alessia Russo, our relationship was great to the end.

"I leave business to the business people and I get to then speak to players as people. Women's football is in a temperamental period. Things are happening without infrastructure in place, because of the age and time and resources and that will improve."

WHAT'S NEXT? United will look to progress their European journey when they face Paris Saint-Germain in a second Champions League qualifying round clash, with a group stage spot at stake.