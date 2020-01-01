Man Utd-linked Grealish signs new five-year Aston Villa deal

The England international has committed his future to Dean Smith's side after a summer of speculation that saw him linked with an exit

captain Jack Grealish has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

Linked with a move to in the early weeks of the summer, the international has now committed himself to Villa Park until 2025.

In a statement to the club's official website, Grealish said: "I am delighted to make this commitment to Villa. It is my club, my home and I am very happy here.

More teams

"The owners have made it very clear to me how ambitious they are and how they want to build Aston Villa. There are exciting times ahead and I am very glad to be part of it."

CEO Christian Purslow added: "Jack is an emblem of our owner’s vision for Aston Villa. He joined our club as a local boy aged six and has developed into one of the country’s finest players finally becoming a full England international last week.

"We are determined to build a top team around him and are delighted that he is extending his contract and committing himself to the club he loves."

The 25-year-old initially made his debut for Villa during the 2013-14 campaign.

His performances during the 2019-20 campaign, the first in which Villa were back in the Premier League, won widespread acclaim, with the attacking midfielder scoring eight times in 36 outings and grabbing a further six assists. Furthermore, he scored twice in five matches.

Article continues below

Such was the quality of his play, Old Trafford legend Ryan Giggs urged his former club to "go and get" the Villa star, while he was also told to join United by Paul Merson.

Villa might not have started their competitive campaign for the 2020-21 season, but Grealish was called into active duty for England for the first time by Gareth Southgate as he featured for quarter of an hour off the bench in the scoreless Nations League fixture in on September 8.

He will expect to be involved when Dean Smith’s side begin their Premier League calendar with a home fixture against on September 21, while the Villans will be in Carabao Cup action on Tuesday as they travel to League 1 side Burton Albion.