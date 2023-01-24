Man Utd-linked Kane responds to Spurs future rumours in admission on new contract talks

Harry Kane, who continues to be linked with Manchester United and Bayern Munich, admits he is not yet in contract extension talks with Tottenham.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England captain is into the final 18 months of a deal in north London that will expire in 2024. Kane has remained loyal to Spurs through the peak years of his career, but has no major silverware to show for his remarkable goalscoring exploits and continues to see a big-money transfer speculated on for the summer of 2023.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about his future again, and whether discussions regarding fresh terms are being held, Kane has told reporters: “There’s not been much talking, to be totally honest. I’m sure there will be conversations over the coming months. But to be honest I’m just focused on this season and doing my best for the team. (There’s) still a lot to play for, trying to get in the Champions League, and we’ve got the Champions League and FA Cup still to try and win so my focus is on that. I know there's probably going to be rumours and a lot of talk about my future. But I’m just focused on what I can do.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane’s latest outing for Spurs saw him draw level with the legendary Jimmy Greaves as Spurs’ all-time leading scorer, with 266 efforts to his name, and he remains determined to deliver tangible success at a club that has gone 15 years without a trophy. Kane added: “Of course, I want to win trophies with Tottenham Hotspur and that’s been my goal ever since I started playing first-team football with them. It hasn’t happened, I’ve been open about that. But I’ll continue to try and achieve that. We have a really good squad and a fantastic manager and there’s no reason why we still can’t be successful this season. So we’ve got to put everything we can into it and see where we are come May-June.”

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham will be in FA Cup fourth-round action on Saturday when taking in a trip to Championship side Preston, with that outing set to be followed by another against Manchester City in the Premier League on February 5.