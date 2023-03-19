Man Utd make history in reaching 31st FA Cup semi-final as Erik ten Hag’s side remain on course for domestic cup double

- Red Devils already won the Carabao Cup in 2023
- Prevailed in eventful FA Cup clash with Fulham
- Heading back to Wembley to face Brighton
WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils prevailed in an eventful quarter-final clash with Fulham in 2022-23, with the Cottagers being reduced to nine men at Old Trafford while also seeing manager Marco Silva collect a red card. Bruno Fernandes bagged a brace for United in a 3-1 win, with Marcel Sabitzer also on target. Erik ten Hag’s side are now preparing to head back to Wembley, with Brighton next up for them in the semi-finals.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have already savoured Carabao Cup glory this season, with that success bringing their six-year wait for major silverware to a close.
WHAT NEXT? United last made the FA Cup semi-finals in 2019-20, when they lost to Chelsea, while their most recent success in the competition came under the guidance of Louis van Gaal in 2016.