Manchester City get injury update on Laporte after seeing defender forced off for Spain

The Citizens will be hoping the 27-year-old centre-half is ready for Premier League action against Leicester on Saturday

Manchester City have been given a positive update on the injury which forced Aymeric Laporte out of Spain's World Cup qualifying win over Georgia on Sunday.

The 27-year-old defender was replaced at half-time with early reports suggesting he had picked up a thigh problem.

Luis Enrique has sought to ease those fears, with the Spain boss claiming Laporte was suffering with little more than muscle fatigue from a busy start to the 2021-22 campaign.

What has been said?

Enrique told reporters when asked to deliver a fitness update following a 4-0 win for his side: "Most of the changes were due to some discomfort for the players. I hope there are no serious injuries. That's the bad news.

"Laporte has nothing, it's just a small overload. I don't think they'll even test him."

When will Laporte return to action?

Spain have another qualifier to against Kosovo on Wednesday, but it is unlikely Enrique will take any risks in that contest. That means Laporte could be rested ahead of his return to Manchester later in the week.

If he has suffered no lasting damage, he could be in contention for game time in City's next Premier League match against Leicester on Saturday.

The France-born centre-half was an unused substitute in their opening game of the season against Tottenham - a 1-0 defeat. He has made two starts since, keeping clean sheets in 5-0 wins over Norwich and Arsenal and appears to be back in favour with Pep Guardiola after slipping behind John Stones in the pecking order last season.

