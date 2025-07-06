Man City name asking price for outcast Jack Grealish with Premier League side set to take staggering loss on record-breaking £100m fee paid for England international

Manchester City are reportedly ready to take a huge loss on £100 million ($137m) star Jack Grealish, with his price tag being set for 2025.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The England international became the most expensive player in British football when leaving boyhood club Aston Villa for the Etihad Stadium in 2021. A nine-figure fee took the talented playmaker from the West Midlands to the North West.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Grealish has become a three-time Premier League title winner with City and formed part of their Treble triumph in 2022-23 that also saw FA Cup and Champions League honours collected. Questions are, however, being asked of his future.

(C)Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW?

After taking in 157 appearances for City, which have delivered 17 goals, Grealish was left out of Pep Guardiola’s plans for the FIFA Club World Cup. He has two years left on a contract that is due to run until 2027.

TELL ME MORE

City have opened themselves up to offers, with the Manchester Evening News claiming that a bid of around £40m ($55m) would be enough for the Blues - who have already been busy spending this summer - to cash in.

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH?

Part of the problem for City is that neighbours Manchester United are looking to move Marcus Rashford out of Old Trafford - with another England international winger boasting a similar price tag as he is linked with the same potential suitors.