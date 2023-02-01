Mainz vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Mainz against Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal in the UK, US and India.

Bayern Munich will take on Mainz in a round of 16 clash in the DFB-Pokal at the Mewa Arena on Wednesday evening.

The hosts head into this fixture on the back of a smashing 5-2 win over Bochum in the Bundesliga. The win should give them the much-needed confidence before taking on the German heavyweights in front of their own fans.

Bayern have not had a fluent start since their return to competitive action after the World Cup break as they succumbed to their third successive draw after they were held 1-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in their last outing in the Bundesliga.

Their lead at the top of the table has been cut to just a point and Julian Nagelsmann will be expecting to see a positive response from his side in the cup tie.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Mainz vs Bayern Munich date & kick-off time

Game: Mainz vs Bayern Munich Date: February 1, 2023 Kick-off: 7:45 pm GMT / 2:45 pm ET / 1:15 am IST (Feb 2) Venue: Mewa Arena, Mainz

How to watch Mainz vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on ESPN+.

Viaplay Sports 2 will telecast the game in the United Kingdom (UK).

The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Viaplay Sports 2 Viaplay UK US N/A ESPN+ India Sony Sports 2 SD/HD SonyLIV

Mainz squad and team news

Mainz will be without several players for this cup fixture.

Stefan Bell, Robin Zentner, Delano Burgzorg, Jonathan Burkardt and Marlon Mustapha have been ruled out with injuries.

Maxim Leitsch, Anton Stach, and Marcus Ingvartsen will look to make the most of the opportunity to impress their manager as they might be handed a start to replace the injured players.

Mainz predicted XI: Dahmen; Hanche-Olsen, Leitsch, Hack; Da Costa, Stach, Barreiro, Caricol; Fulgini, Ingvartsen; Onisiwo

Position Players Goalkeepers Dahmen, Lasse Defenders Leitsch, Hanche-Olsen, Hack, Schulz, Martin, Caci, Widmer, Da Costa, Caricol Midfielders Barkok, Stach, Lee, Tauer, Barreiro, Fulgini, Kohr, Mizuta, Fernandes, Shabani Forwards Ingvartsen, Onisiwo, Bobzien, Weiper, Gruda, Ajorque.

Bayern Munich squad & team news

New signing Joao Cancelo is set to replace Lucas Hernandez following the latter's injury during his World Cup stint.

Other than Hernandez, Leon Goretzka, Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Neuer, Sadio Mane and Bouna Sarr are unavailable due to various injury issues.

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Ulreich; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Cancelo; Sabitzer, Gravenberch; Gnabry, Musiala, Coman; Tel