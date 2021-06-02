'I feel good at Inter' - Lukaku confirms Serie A stay in transfer blow to Chelsea and Manchester City

The 28-year-old was tipped for a Premier League return after helping the Nerazzurri to the Italian league title

Romelu Lukaku has ended speculation surrounding his future by confirming he will be staying with Inter.

The Belgian has been one of Europe's best strikers in recent seasons, leading to rumours he could be set for a big-money return to the Premier League.

However, Lukaku has dealt a blow to reported suitors Chelsea and Manchester City by announcing he will remain at San Siro.

What was said?

Speaking to the DevilTime show on Belgian TV station VTM, Lukaku confirmed his intentions while also revealing he has spoken to Simone Inzaghi, who is set to take over as Inter boss following his Lazio departure.

"Yes, I am staying. I've already had contact with the man who will become our new manager. Maybe I shouldn't say that yet," Lukaku said. "It was a very positive conversation. There's also the challenge of [winning the league] again. I feel good at Inter.”

Lukaku also spoke glowingly about Antonio Conte, who departed as Inter manager last month after leading the Nerazzurri to the Serie A title.

"The heights I have reached as a player are thanks to him," Lukaku said. "He repeats a lot, repeats tactical exercises. In the beginning it was mostly individual, lots of videos to get tactically better. He was always constructive in his criticism. Not killing me off to kill me off, but killing me to make me better.

"If you do that every day, for a player like me, who is super focused on football, I could only become a better player.

"When I heard he was going to leave, it was difficult because we have such a hungry group and guys who really work for the team. And then the cycle was suddenly stopped."

How has Lukaku fared at Inter?

The Belgian has been in stunning form after joining Inter from Manchester United ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Lukaku netted 23 league goals in his debut Inter season before going one better with 24 in Inter's 2020-21 title-winning campaign. Overall, Lukaku has scored 64 times in 95 games for Inter.

