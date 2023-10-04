'You are the prototype of the player I hate' - Luis Enrique allegedly criticised Marco Verratti's lifestyle choices before exiling him from PSG squad & giving green light for Al-Arabi transfer

- Enrique criticised Verratti's lifestyle
- Exiled him from PSG squad in the summer
- Verratti joined Al-Arabi this season
WHAT HAPPENED? The Paris Saint-Germain manager along with sporting director Luis Campos reportedly informed Verratti in the summer that he is a surplus to their plans and is free to leave the club. Though Enrique liked the Italian's playing style, it was his lifestyle that the manager was not particularly a fan of. Enrique reportedly had even told the player, "You are the prototype of the player I hate", according to Le Parisien.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: After being excluded from the PSG squad, Verratti finally decided to leave the club after 11 years as he headed to Qatar to join Al-Arabi. The Ligue 1 champions received a sum of €45m from the Qatari club for the midfielder.
WHAT NEXT? PSG are all set to take on Newcastle United in the Champions League on Wednesday.