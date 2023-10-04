'You are the prototype of the player I hate' - Luis Enrique allegedly criticised Marco Verratti's lifestyle choices before exiling him from PSG squad & giving green light for Al-Arabi transfer

Ritabrata Banerjee
Luis Enrique PSGGetty
Luis EnriqueM. VerrattiTransfersPSGAl Arabi

Luis Enrique was critical of Marco Verratti's lifestyle which prompted him to exile the Italian midfielder from PSG squad.

  • Enrique criticised Verratti's lifestyle
  • Exiled him from PSG squad in the summer
  • Verratti joined Al-Arabi this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Paris Saint-Germain manager along with sporting director Luis Campos reportedly informed Verratti in the summer that he is a surplus to their plans and is free to leave the club. Though Enrique liked the Italian's playing style, it was his lifestyle that the manager was not particularly a fan of. Enrique reportedly had even told the player, "You are the prototype of the player I hate", according to Le Parisien.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After being excluded from the PSG squad, Verratti finally decided to leave the club after 11 years as he headed to Qatar to join Al-Arabi. The Ligue 1 champions received a sum of €45m from the Qatari club for the midfielder.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Marco Verratti 2022-23Getty

Next matches

marco verratti - al arabiGoal AR

Luis Enrique PSG 2023-24Getty

WHAT NEXT? PSG are all set to take on Newcastle United in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Editors' Picks