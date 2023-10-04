'You are the prototype of the player I hate' - Luis Enrique allegedly criticised Marco Verratti's lifestyle choices before exiling him from PSG squad & giving green light for Al-Arabi transfer

Luis Enrique was critical of Marco Verratti's lifestyle which prompted him to exile the Italian midfielder from PSG squad.

Enrique criticised Verratti's lifestyle

Exiled him from PSG squad in the summer

Verratti joined Al-Arabi this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Paris Saint-Germain manager along with sporting director Luis Campos reportedly informed Verratti in the summer that he is a surplus to their plans and is free to leave the club. Though Enrique liked the Italian's playing style, it was his lifestyle that the manager was not particularly a fan of. Enrique reportedly had even told the player, "You are the prototype of the player I hate", according to Le Parisien.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After being excluded from the PSG squad, Verratti finally decided to leave the club after 11 years as he headed to Qatar to join Al-Arabi. The Ligue 1 champions received a sum of €45m from the Qatari club for the midfielder.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Goal AR

Getty

WHAT NEXT? PSG are all set to take on Newcastle United in the Champions League on Wednesday.