Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard insists he won't be taking Al-Ettifaq job after 'analysing' lucrative offer from Saudi club

Steven Gerrard has informed that he won't be accepting the Al-Ettifaq job offer after "analysing" the lucrative proposal.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Liverpool skipper continues to be a free agent after he was sacked by Premier League outfit Aston Villa last October following a string of poor results. Al-Ettifaq wanted to make the most of the opportunity and approached Gerrard to become their new manager. The former England international travelled to Saudi Arabia to discuss the details of the offer and, after careful consideration, decided to turn down the lucrative move.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did. I have been analysing that over the last couple of days. But, as we stand right now, I won't be taking that offer up," he stated to Channel 4.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gerrard had also been linked with Leicester City after Dean Smith was shown the door following their relegation to the Championship. However, there has been little movement on that front.

WHAT NEXT? Gerrard is currently looking for an opportunity to relaunch his managerial career after he guided Villa to just one win in his last nine Premier League games.