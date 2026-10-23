Former Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones convinced Inter can conquer the Champions League

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Curtis Jones has sent a defiant message to Inter’s rivals by claiming the Nerazzurri have everything required to reach the pinnacle of European football. The former Liverpool midfielder believes the squad's technical quality and resilient spirit make them genuine contenders for the Champions League trophy.

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Total faith in squad's European ambitions

Jones has issued a rallying cry regarding the club's European prospects, expressing total confidence in the squad's ability to reach the very top. The Englishman, who joined the Italian giants to test himself in a new environment, believes the current roster possesses the necessary tools to navigate the latter stages of the continent's elite competition. He pointed towards the technical level of his teammates as a primary reason for this optimism.

"I am 100% convinced that we can be competitive in the Champions League," Jones stated during a detailed conversation with DAZN, as quoted by TUTTOmercatoWEB. "When I look at my teammates, in terms of quality and individuality, there is the possibility to score, provide assists, and create chances. I feel a strong team spirit and a general energy."

"We are capable of coming back, even when the opponent scores first. We don't get scared or lose our heads. The fans are fantastic, which is also a great help. I simply feel that the team has what it takes. I would never have chosen a team that didn't have everything necessary. There may be details to improve, but the gap is not that wide."

Comparing Serie A and the Premier League

The midfielder’s arrival in Milan was part of a broader recruitment strategy that saw several high-profile Premier League faces move to the San Siro. Jones noted that the collective experience brought by himself, John Stones, and Djed Spence has bolstered the dressing room's mentality. He emphasized that having players accustomed to the pressure of high-stakes European nights is vital for any team with aspirations of lifting silverware in May.

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Addressing the long-standing debate regarding the differences between the English and Italian top flights, Jones dismissed the notion that Serie A is inherently inferior or excessively slow. "From the outside, everyone thinks that Serie A is a slower league and that the level is not that high. I only partially agree," Jones explained. "The games are slower because of the way opponents face us. At Liverpool, it was exactly the same. Being one of the strongest teams in the league, opponents rarely came to press us, but they made everything more difficult with a low block. If you are the strongest team, with the best players, this is what the opponents will do. In Italy as in England."

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Connecting with the Nerazzurri faithful

The emotional connection between the players and the stands was a significant factor in the midfielder's decision to join the club. Recalling his previous encounters with Inter as an opponent, Jones revealed that the atmosphere at the San Siro left a lasting impression on him. He drew parallels between the passionate support in Milan and the world-famous environment he left behind on Merseyside.

"When we played against Inter in the Champions League, I immediately noticed the connection between players and fans," the midfielder said. "I and Liverpool have always had this kind of special bond with the fans, our twelfth man on the pitch. I think for those who love Inter, the same thing applies. So it was an easy choice.”

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Personal style and on-pitch bravery

On an individual level, Jones remains committed to a high-risk, high-reward style of play. Despite the modern obsession with raw data, he believes his true value lies in his willingness to take responsibility in tight areas and his work rate off the ball, which may not always show up in the goal or assist columns but remains highly valued by the Inter coaching staff.

"I will never be shy. I will never be afraid. I don't want to be a player who always has an easy way out. I want to take risks with the ball, even when I am under pressure. When it works it's fantastic, but I have to accept that it can't always be that way. There are things I do on the pitch that my teammates notice and that the fans might not see. I know that today football is measured in statistics, goals and assists. Maybe I don't score as much as others, but I do many other things on the pitch that my teammates and staff notice and appreciatem," Jones concluded.